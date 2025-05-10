Firefighters battle blaze at Tomnahurich Cemetery

Firefighters were sent to tackle a fire in a wooded area next to Tomnahurich Cemetery in Inverness late last night.

Two fire appliances from the Highland capital were sent to extinguish the blaze, which happened at around 9.50pm on Friday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.52pm on May 9 alerting them to a fire near the cemetery.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, the fire service confirmed that two hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire.

The spokeswoman also confirmed the appliances left the area at 9.58pm.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.