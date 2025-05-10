Disruption expected as major Aberdeen roundabout to close next week

Disruption is expected on a major route in the north of Aberdeen next week, with a roundabout closing for resurfacing works.

Danestone roundabout, which is located in Bridge of Don, will be closed overnight from 6pm on Monday, May 12 as part of a £7million resurfacing programme being carried out by Aberdeen City Council.

All approaches to the roundabout, which is located on the A92, will be closed from 6pm to 6am for over 10 days, with works expected to be finished on Friday, May 23.

The road will be closed at Balgownie Road, Fairview Street and Valentine Road, as well as at the Cala Homes works entrance on the west of the Parkway for their Mains of Grandhome development.

Access will be maintained to Buckie Farm pub and restaurant from the eastern approach.

Council apologises for ‘inconvenience’

A Facebook post from Aberdeen City Council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience and diversion routes in place.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”