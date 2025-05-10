Disruption expected as major Aberdeen roundabout to close next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disruption expected as major Aberdeen roundabout to close next week

Works are expected to take over ten days to complete.

By Chris Cromar
Danestone roundabout.
Danestone roundabout will close on Monday evening. Image: Google Maps.

Disruption is expected on a major route in the north of Aberdeen next week, with a roundabout closing for resurfacing works.

Danestone roundabout, which is located in Bridge of Don, will be closed overnight from 6pm on Monday, May 12 as part of a £7million resurfacing programme being carried out by Aberdeen City Council.

All approaches to the roundabout, which is located on the A92, will be closed from 6pm to 6am for over 10 days, with works expected to be finished on Friday, May 23.

Danestone roundabout works.
A map showing where the closures will be. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

The road will be closed at Balgownie Road, Fairview Street and Valentine Road, as well as at the Cala Homes works entrance on the west of the Parkway for their Mains of Grandhome development.

Access will be maintained to Buckie Farm pub and restaurant from the eastern approach.

Council apologises for ‘inconvenience’

A Facebook post from Aberdeen City Council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience and diversion routes in place.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

