Man in ‘critical condition’ after Mastrick incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Man in ‘critical condition’ after Mastrick incident

Police continue to investigate in the Strathmore Drive area.

By Graham Fleming
A man is currently in hospital. Image: DC Thomson.
A man is currently in hospital. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has been left in “critical condition” after an incident in Mastrick in the wee hours of Friday morning.

Officers found the 49-year-old “badly injured” on Strathmore Drive around 3.40am on May 9.

He was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary shortly after where he is said to be in “critical condition.”

In new details revealed by police about the investigation, it has now known that the man affected was riding an e-scooter near the scene.

Around 30 minutes later after being seen, he was seen walking with his e-scooter from Gadie Crescent onto Strathmore Drive where he appeared to be injured.

The e-scooter he was riding has not been found yet in the investigation.

Officers pictured making door-to-door enquiries yesterday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Now, cops are going door to door and checking camera footage while the investigation continues today.

Detective Inspector Andrew Wilson, Police Scotland, said: “Detectives have been carrying out door to door enquiries, checking CCTV, doorbell and dash-cam footage to establish exactly how the man came about his injuries.

“We’d urge anyone who may have seen the man or know what happened to him to come forward. He is described as White, wearing a blue puffer jacket, blue jeans & black trainers.

“Police remain in the area.

“If you have any information that may assist officers with their investigation, please call 101 and quote incident number 0337 of Friday, 9 May 225.

“Alternatively, details can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Senior officers seen on Strathmore Drive. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mastrick incident saw residents wake up to ‘pools of blood’

Concerned residents told the Press and Journal yesterday about a heavy police presence that had been in place since about 6.30am on May 9 after the Mastrick incident.

One local said he came out of his home to find pools of blood on the street.

An officer at the cordon in Strathmore Drive. Image: DC Thomson.

A heavy police presence was witnessed in the area and a police dog and its handler were also seen working in a nearby park.

Officers also cordoned off large parts of the Strathmore Drive area.

Conversation