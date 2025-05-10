Man in ‘critical condition’ after Mastrick incident

A man has been left in “critical condition” after an incident in Mastrick in the wee hours of Friday morning.

Officers found the 49-year-old “badly injured” on Strathmore Drive around 3.40am on May 9.

He was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary shortly after where he is said to be in “critical condition.”

In new details revealed by police about the investigation, it has now known that the man affected was riding an e-scooter near the scene.

Around 30 minutes later after being seen, he was seen walking with his e-scooter from Gadie Crescent onto Strathmore Drive where he appeared to be injured.

The e-scooter he was riding has not been found yet in the investigation.

Now, cops are going door to door and checking camera footage while the investigation continues today.

Detective Inspector Andrew Wilson, Police Scotland, said: “Detectives have been carrying out door to door enquiries, checking CCTV, doorbell and dash-cam footage to establish exactly how the man came about his injuries.

“We’d urge anyone who may have seen the man or know what happened to him to come forward. He is described as White, wearing a blue puffer jacket, blue jeans & black trainers.

“Police remain in the area.

“If you have any information that may assist officers with their investigation, please call 101 and quote incident number 0337 of Friday, 9 May 225.

“Alternatively, details can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Mastrick incident saw residents wake up to ‘pools of blood’

Concerned residents told the Press and Journal yesterday about a heavy police presence that had been in place since about 6.30am on May 9 after the Mastrick incident.

One local said he came out of his home to find pools of blood on the street.

A heavy police presence was witnessed in the area and a police dog and its handler were also seen working in a nearby park.

Officers also cordoned off large parts of the Strathmore Drive area.