Concern for missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Elgin on Friday

A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing from Elgin, with him being last seen in the Moray town last night.

Rhys Sutherland was reported missing and has not been seen since he was at his home address at around 7.30pm on Friday, May 9.

Rhys is described as being 6ft tall, is of slim build and has brown, short hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey tracksuit and a black “Red Hot Chilli Pipers” baseball cap.

Anyone who has seen Rhys since this time, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference PS-20250510-0308.