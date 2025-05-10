Bus and car involved in major Deeside crash on A93 at Dinnet

A bus and car have been involved in a major crash, which has closed the A93 at Dinnet.

Pictures taken at the scene show major damage caused to a red car and a bus, which has gone off road in Deeside.

The road is closed in both directions at Dinnet and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

The crash was reported at 4pm and both police and the fire service called to the scene.

Fire were recalled shortly after however, after all persons involved “had already been released” from their vehicles.

The bonnet of the car has been left completely destroyed, meanwhile the bus has been sent off road.

The bus also appears to have collided with a parked car, after the initial crash.

The crash also appears to have knocked down a stone wall adjacent to the A93 road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A93 at Dinnet is currently closed following a two-vehicle crash which was reported around 4pm on Saturday, 10 May, 2025.

“Emergency services are in attendance and diversions are in place.

“The public is asked to avoid the area.”