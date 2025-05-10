Firefighters called to A92 after fire at Portlethen Moss

Firefighters are currently battling a fire on the A92 at Portlethen Moss.

Four appliances have been sent to the scene after receiving a report of a “gorse fire” over a 14 acre area of the Aberdeenshire nature site.

The A92 road is currently restricted while emergency services work at the scene, and police manage traffic.

Drivers have been warned to approach the area with caution in the meantime.

Pictures, shared online, show smoke billowing from Portlethen Moss.

The Portlethen Moss is a site in west Portlethen which houses raised bog, heathland, scrub and woodland.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

Portlethen Moss fire comes after wildfire warning

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service previously issued an “extreme risk warning for wildfires.”

They said that dry, warm weather was increasing the chance of fires breaking out and asked people to be very careful with naked flames in the countryside.

The wildfire warning runs until Monday May 12.