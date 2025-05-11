Courage on the Catwalk brings sass, shine and an unforgettable wig toss to P&J Live

Courage on the Catwalk lit up P&J Live on Saturday night – but nothing drew a bigger cheer than the moment a cancer wig sailed through the air.

The hairpiece toss, from 34-year-old Kelly Butler from Countesswells in Aberdeen, was completely unscripted.

But it perfectly captured the spirit of Courage as Kelly, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma last August, turned a symbol of her illness into one of defiance.

“We didn’t know she was going to do that,” laughed fellow model Jovi Fawcett, 26, from Seaton. “She kept that quiet.”

Every year, the show takes a diverse group of north-east women, each with a personal experience of cancer, and turns them into runway models for the evening.

It also has an uncanny ability to make them see their cancer in a different light – and, like Kelly, confront it head-on.

On Saturday night, it was the class of 2025’s turn.

Over the course of five hours and three runway ‘walkdowns’, the 23 women dazzled a high-energy audience with glitzy outfits, perfectly timed choreography – and more than a few surprise dance moves.

Months of rehearsals paid off as the models stepped into the spotlight to cheers from more than 900 friends, family and the ever-enthusiastic Friends of Anchor “Red Army” volunteers.

And at the end of the evening, organisers revealed the night had raised an amazing £118,000.

The money will go towards cancer and haematology support in the north-east, including at Friends of Anchor’s Anchor Unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the FoA-funded Anchor Centre, due to open next year.

It will be added to the amount raised at Brave, the men’s edition, held on Thursday and Friday. And more cash will come on Sunday night, when the models return to P&J Live for a second and final show.

‘It’s so special to see her have her shine back’

But as Kelly and her cancer wig showed, Courage isn’t just about the money.

After the show, an exhausted yet beaming class of 2025 spoke about what the experience had meant for their own journeys.

“I’m so honoured to have been chosen to do it,” said Mhairi Anderson, a 51-year-old mum of two from Dyce who was diagnosed last year with stage 3 renal cancer.

“It’s been the best thing I’ve ever, ever done.”

Mhairi said the atmosphere backstage had been “amazing” and the women couldn’t wait to get out on stage.

“We just wanted to do it,” she said. “We wanted to make everybody in the room so proud of us.”

Husband Russell and daughters Leah and Niamh, who were cheering her on in the crowd, said they were in awe of her confidence and swagger.

“My heart has been bursting all night,” said Leah, 25. “It’s so special to see her have her shine back. She lost it for so long, but it all came back tonight.”

Lisa Wilke, a 43-year-old breast cancer survivor from Portlethen, said: “I’m high on adrenaline – I’m just loving life. This group of people are just phenomenal.”

Lisa also praised the Friends of Anchor staff and organisers.

“The hard work that goes in behind the scenes is just ridiculous,” she said. “It’s above and beyond.”

Lisa’s husband Barry, meanwhile, singled out the wig throw as a standout moment.

“It was an unbelievable part of the night,” he said.

A standing ovation for Courage model Lynn Staite

Amid the celebrations, there was also a moment of reflection – and a reminder of the toll cancer can take.

Courage 2025 model Lynn Staite, who died ahead of this weekend’s shows, was honoured with a standing ovation from the audience.

“That will mean the world to her family,” said Friends of Anchor host Erica Banks. “She was a truly remarkable woman.”

Writing in the event programme, Lynn’s son Andy described her as “an extremely loving and outgoing person” who, as a drama lecturer, loved the arts and being on stage.

“Being the drama queen that she was,” he wrote, “she couldn’t wait for Courage on the Catwalk to get back on that stage, for one more chance to feel like her old self again.

“We will miss her every day.”

Applications to take part in Courage and its male equivalent, Brave, next year are now open. Click here to apply.

And the full list of Courage on the Catwalk 2025 participants:

Agneta Rankin, 62, Cushnie

Anona Gauld, 41, Stonehaven

Chloe Reid, 23, Torry

Clair Ogilvie, 46, Bridge of Don

Claire Anderson, 37, Hilton

Edith Thomson, 85, Midstocket

Emma Findlay, 56, Newburgh

Evelyn Wood, 86, Old Aberdeen

Helene Rose, 66, Craigiebuckler

Jenna Yule, 38, Bridge of Don

Jovita Fawcett, 26, Seaton

Karen Gordon, 38, Ellon

Kay Edmond, 42, Countesswells

Kelly Butler, 34, Countesswells

Kirsteen Deighton, 55, Newtonhill

Lisa Mowat, 27, Maud

Lisa Wilkie, 43, Portlethen

Remembering Lynn Staite

Maggie Thomson, 68, Potterton

Mel Wright, 30, Belhelvie

Mhairi Anderson, 50, Dyce

Moyra Clark, 58, Udny

Sheena Anderson, 67, West End

Victoria Ferries, 26, Lumphanan