Courage on the Catwalk brings sass, shine and an unforgettable wig toss to P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Courage on the Catwalk brings sass, shine and an unforgettable wig toss to P&J Live

The charity fashion show, now in its 11th year, saw 23 women with personal experience of cancer take to the stage and raise more than £118,000 for Friends of Anchor.

By Andy Morton
The moment that sums up Courage on the Catwalk. Kelly Butler throws her wig into the crowd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The moment that sums up Courage on the Catwalk. Kelly Butler throws her wig into the crowd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Courage on the Catwalk lit up P&J Live on Saturday night – but nothing drew a bigger cheer than the moment a cancer wig sailed through the air.

The hairpiece toss, from 34-year-old Kelly Butler from Countesswells in Aberdeen, was completely unscripted.

But it perfectly captured the spirit of Courage as Kelly, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma last August, turned a symbol of her illness into one of defiance.

“We didn’t know she was going to do that,” laughed fellow model Jovi Fawcett, 26, from Seaton. “She kept that quiet.”

Every year, the show takes a diverse group of north-east women, each with a personal experience of cancer, and turns them into runway models for the evening.

It also has an uncanny ability to make them see their cancer in a different light – and, like Kelly, confront it head-on.

Courage on the Catwalk 2025 model Lisa Mowat from Maud takes to the stage. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

On Saturday night, it was the class of 2025’s turn.

Over the course of five hours and three runway ‘walkdowns’, the 23 women dazzled a high-energy audience with glitzy outfits, perfectly timed choreography – and more than a few surprise dance moves.

Months of rehearsals paid off as the models stepped into the spotlight to cheers from more than 900 friends, family and the ever-enthusiastic Friends of Anchor “Red Army” volunteers.

And at the end of the evening, organisers revealed the night had raised an amazing £118,000.

Courage 2025 model Clair Ogilvie wows the crowd with a red dress. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The money will go towards cancer and haematology support in the north-east, including at Friends of Anchor’s Anchor Unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the FoA-funded Anchor Centre, due to open next year.

It will be added to the amount raised at Brave, the men’s edition, held on Thursday and Friday. And more cash will come on Sunday night, when the models return to P&J Live for a second and final show.

‘It’s so special to see her have her shine back’

But as Kelly and her cancer wig showed, Courage isn’t just about the money.

After the show, an exhausted yet beaming class of 2025 spoke about what the experience had meant for their own journeys.

“I’m so honoured to have been chosen to do it,” said Mhairi Anderson, a 51-year-old mum of two from Dyce who was diagnosed last year with stage 3 renal cancer.

“It’s been the best thing I’ve ever, ever done.”

Mhairi Anderson gets her shine on. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mhairi said the atmosphere backstage had been “amazing” and the women couldn’t wait to get out on stage.

“We just wanted to do it,” she said. “We wanted to make everybody in the room so proud of us.”

Husband Russell and daughters Leah and Niamh, who were cheering her on in the crowd, said they were in awe of her confidence and swagger.

“My heart has been bursting all night,” said Leah, 25. “It’s so special to see her have her shine back. She lost it for so long, but it all came back tonight.”

Lisa Wilke, a 43-year-old breast cancer survivor from Portlethen, said: “I’m high on adrenaline – I’m just loving life. This group of people are just phenomenal.”

Lisa also praised the Friends of Anchor staff and organisers.

Courage 2025 model Agneta Rankin unveils a Scotland flag. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Jenna Yule hits the catwalk at Courage 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“The hard work that goes in behind the scenes is just ridiculous,” she said. “It’s above and beyond.”

Lisa’s husband Barry, meanwhile, singled out the wig throw as a standout moment.

“It was an unbelievable part of the night,” he said.

A standing ovation for Courage model Lynn Staite

Amid the celebrations, there was also a moment of reflection – and a reminder of the toll cancer can take.

Courage 2025 model Lynn Staite, who died ahead of this weekend’s shows, was honoured with a standing ovation from the audience.

“That will mean the world to her family,” said Friends of Anchor host Erica Banks. “She was a truly remarkable woman.”

Host Erica Banks talks to the audience. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Writing in the event programme, Lynn’s son Andy described her as “an extremely loving and outgoing person” who, as a drama lecturer, loved the arts and being on stage.

“Being the drama queen that she was,” he wrote, “she couldn’t wait for Courage on the Catwalk to get back on that stage, for one more chance to feel like her old self again.

“We will miss her every day.”

Applications to take part in Courage and its male equivalent, Brave, next year are now open. Click here to apply.

You can read just some of the inspirational Courage on the Catwalk 2025 stories here:

And the full list of Courage on the Catwalk 2025 participants:

Agneta Rankin, 62, Cushnie

Anona Gauld, 41, Stonehaven

Chloe Reid, 23, Torry

Clair Ogilvie, 46, Bridge of Don

Claire Anderson, 37, Hilton

Edith Thomson, 85, Midstocket

Emma Findlay, 56, Newburgh

Evelyn Wood, 86, Old Aberdeen

Helene Rose, 66, Craigiebuckler

Jenna Yule, 38, Bridge of Don

Jovita Fawcett, 26, Seaton

Karen Gordon, 38, Ellon

Kay Edmond, 42, Countesswells

Kelly Butler, 34, Countesswells

Kirsteen Deighton, 55, Newtonhill

Lisa Mowat, 27, Maud

Lisa Wilkie, 43, Portlethen

Remembering Lynn Staite

Maggie Thomson, 68, Potterton

Mel Wright, 30, Belhelvie

Mhairi Anderson, 50, Dyce

Moyra Clark, 58, Udny

Sheena Anderson, 67, West End

Victoria Ferries, 26, Lumphanan

Conversation