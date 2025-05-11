64-year-old biker dies after crash between motorbike and HGV south of Forres

A 64-year-old man has died following a fatal motorbike crash south of Forres.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene after a white Honda motorbike collided with a grey HGV on the A940 road near Logie at around 6.30pm on Saturday.

The male driver and female passenger of the HGV were not injured.

Police officers closed the road while investigations took place last night, and the road did not open until 4.30am on Sunday morning.

Now, cops are urging any witnesses of the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley, of Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died at this difficult time.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam of the area at the time to contact us.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2889 of May 10, 2025.”