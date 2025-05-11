Gallery: The best pictures from Courage on the Catwalk 2025 at P&J Live

There were twirls, tears and an airborne wig as 23 women took to the stage on Saturday night for Courage on the Catwalk 2025.

The P&J Live arena was packed as this year’s models — all of whom have personal experience of cancer — brought the house down with with a dazzling display that didn’t leave a dry eye in the house.

Months of rehearsals came together over the course of the evening, which featured catwalk walkdowns, fundraising raffles and short videos of some of the models detailing their battles with cancer.

From glittering gowns to beautiful bridal wear, each model brought her own personality to the stage and the crowd responded with applause and the occasional standing ovation.

The biggest cheer of the night? That belonged to Kelly Butler, who threw her wig into the crowd mid-walk, in a spontaneous act that summed up the night perfectly.

Courage on the Catwalk 2025 brings sass, shine and an unforgettable wig toss to P&J Live

Vital funds raised at Courage 2025 for cancer support

But Courage is about more than the catwalk.

For many of this year’s models, taking part marked a turning point in their cancer journey. For others, it was a chance to shine in front of friends and family.

And thanks to the generosity of the audience and sponsors, the show raised an incredible £118,000 on Saturday alone, with even more to come as the models return for a second night on Sunday.

The total will also feature the money raised on Thursday and Friday night at Brave, the men’s edition of the catwalk show.

Scroll through our gallery below to see the unforgettable faces, outfits and moments from one of the most inspiring nights on the north-east calendar.

Applications to take part in Brave and Courage next year are now open. Click here to apply.