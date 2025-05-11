Gallery: The best pictures from Courage on the Catwalk 2025 at P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Gallery: The best pictures from Courage on the Catwalk 2025 at P&J Live

The Courage 2025 charity catwalk show brought together 23 north-east women for an unforgettable evening in support of Friends of Anchor.

A Courage on the Catwalk model encourages the crowd at P&J Live on Saturday night. The event raised thousands of pounds. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A Courage on the Catwalk model encourages the crowd at P&J Live on Saturday night. The event raised thousands of pounds. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

There were twirls, tears and an airborne wig as 23 women took to the stage on Saturday night for Courage on the Catwalk 2025.

The P&J Live arena was packed as this year’s models — all of whom have personal experience of cancer — brought the house down with with a dazzling display that didn’t leave a dry eye in the house.

Months of rehearsals came together over the course of the evening, which featured catwalk walkdowns, fundraising raffles and short videos of some of the models detailing their battles with cancer.

From glittering gowns to beautiful bridal wear, each model brought her own personality to the stage and the crowd responded with applause and the occasional standing ovation.

The biggest cheer of the night? That belonged to Kelly Butler, who threw her wig into the crowd mid-walk, in a spontaneous act that summed up the night perfectly.

Courage on the Catwalk 2025 brings sass, shine and an unforgettable wig toss to P&J Live

Vital funds raised at Courage 2025 for cancer support

But Courage is about more than the catwalk.

For many of this year’s models, taking part marked a turning point in their cancer journey. For others, it was a chance to shine in front of friends and family.

And thanks to the generosity of the audience and sponsors, the show raised an incredible £118,000 on Saturday alone, with even more to come as the models return for a second night on Sunday.

The total will also feature the money raised on Thursday and Friday night at Brave, the men’s edition of the catwalk show.

Scroll through our gallery below to see the unforgettable faces, outfits and moments from one of the most inspiring nights on the north-east calendar.

Applications to take part in Brave and Courage next year are now open. Click here to apply.

Courage on the Catwalk 2025 model Mhairi Anderson walks the runway. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Pictures of Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Pictures of Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Kelly Butler throws her wig into the crowd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor chief executive Sarah-Jane Hogg. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk model Clair Ogilvie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Pictures of Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage 2025 model Lisa Wilkie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Pictures of Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Pictures of Courage on the Catwalk 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Conversation