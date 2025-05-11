Ullapool musician’s Britain’s Got Talent journey ends after semi-final public vote

Ullapool musician RuMac’s Britain’s Got Talent journey has come to an end after he was voted off in last night’s semi-final.

The 32-year-old Wester Ross accordion player, whose real name is Ruairidh MacLean, failed to win over the public in a live vote.

He previously wowed the judges on the first episode of the new series of the ITV show with his rendition of Yes Sir, I Can Boogie.

And while his version of Take On Me by A-ha had the live audience on their feet dancing and singing along on Saturday night, the BGT judges were not impressed.

Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli pressed their buzzers halfway through the show in an attempt to take him off stage – to which RuMac quipped: “I knew this would happen.”

Fourth judge Simon Cowell stayed his hand for the entire show, however.

But, Maclean looked to have won over the judging panel with even those who had previously buzzed up on their feet clapping to the beat by the end of the song.

The judges then appraised his performance afterwards.

Cowell said: “I didn’t buzz because he got through the first round, which means he must have had three or more yes votes.

“That was better I think than your first audition.

“I think you and your agent are going to get a billion phone calls tomorrow for New Year’s Eve to book you because that is exactly the type of performance people love at a party.

“I’m not a huge fan of that instrument, however, you played it really well and I loved it.

“When they buzzed you, you just got faster and faster.

“Most people’s heads would go down, but you just went for it.

“You did great.”

RuMac gave Britain’s Got Talent judge ‘a hangover’

However, other judges were not so complimentary.

Bruno Tonioli said the performance “gave him a hangover.”

Tonioli said: “I feel like I am having a hangover and need an aspirin.”

“But I’m telling you, definitely, definitely, insanely funny.”

Dixon added: “In the history of being on this show, that’s the first time I have given someone a red buzzer and a standing ovation at the same time.”

“Which kind of sums up how I felt about this act.

“I did tell you that I don’t like the accordion, but I have to say you made that so much fun, it was so crazy, it was good!”

“It was terrible and brilliant all at the same time.”

RuMac was then unfortunately voted off, finishing in 6th place at the end of the show.

Progressing from tonight’s semi-final was operatic singer and drag queen Jasmine Rice, who got the golden buzzer from Bruno Tonioli.

Meanwhile, groups Ping Ping Pang and The Blackouts went through alongside singers Vinnie McKee and Stacey Leadbitter and 11-year-old guitarist Olly Pearson.

You can catch up on RuMac’s Britain’s Got Talent journey on STV or STV Player.