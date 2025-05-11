Ullapool musician’s Britain’s Got Talent journey ends after semi-final public vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ullapool musician’s Britain’s Got Talent journey ends after semi-final public vote

BGT judge Bruno Tonioli joked that his performance "gave him a hangover."

By Graham Fleming
RuMac was eliminated in the semi-final. Image; ITV
Ullapool musician RuMac’s Britain’s Got Talent journey has come to an end after he was voted off in last night’s semi-final.

The 32-year-old Wester Ross accordion player, whose real name is Ruairidh MacLean, failed to win over the public in a live vote.

He previously wowed the judges on the first episode of the new series of the ITV show with his rendition of Yes Sir, I Can Boogie.

The judges were on their feet by the end of the show. Image: ITV

And while his version of Take On Me by A-ha had the live audience on their feet dancing and singing along on Saturday night, the BGT judges were not impressed.

Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli pressed their buzzers halfway through the show in an attempt to take him off stage – to which RuMac quipped: “I knew this would happen.”

Fourth judge Simon Cowell stayed his hand for the entire show, however.

But, Maclean looked to have won over the judging panel with even those who had previously buzzed up on their feet clapping to the beat by the end of the song.

The judges then appraised his performance afterwards.

Cowell said: “I didn’t buzz because he got through the first round, which means he must have had three or more yes votes.

“That was better I think than your first audition.

Simon Cowell was full of praise. Image: ITV

“I think you and your agent are going to get a billion phone calls tomorrow for New Year’s Eve to book you because that is exactly the type of performance people love at a party.

“I’m not a huge fan of that instrument, however, you played it really well and I loved it.

“When they buzzed you, you just got faster and faster.

“Most people’s heads would go down, but you just went for it.

“You did great.”

RuMac gave Britain’s Got Talent judge ‘a hangover’

However, other judges were not so complimentary.

Bruno Tonioli said the performance “gave him a hangover.”

Tonioli said: “I feel like I am having a hangover and need an aspirin.”

“But I’m telling you, definitely, definitely, insanely funny.”

Dixon added: “In the history of being on this show, that’s the first time I have given someone a red buzzer and a standing ovation at the same time.”

The stage was set for the Wester Ross musician. Image: ITV

“Which kind of sums up how I felt about this act.

“I did tell you that I don’t like the accordion, but I have to say you made that so much fun, it was so crazy, it was good!”

“It was terrible and brilliant all at the same time.”

RuMac was then unfortunately voted off, finishing in 6th place at the end of the show.

Progressing from tonight’s semi-final was operatic singer and drag queen Jasmine Rice, who got the golden buzzer from Bruno Tonioli.

Meanwhile, groups Ping Ping Pang and The Blackouts went through alongside singers Vinnie McKee and Stacey Leadbitter and 11-year-old guitarist Olly Pearson.

You can catch up on RuMac’s Britain’s Got Talent journey on STV or STV Player.

