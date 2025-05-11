Police and paramedics called to high-rise flats in Aberdeen

Police and paramedics were called to a block of high-rise flats in Aberdeen city centre this afternoon.

Three police cars and two ambulances arrived at Hutcheon Court, near George Street, at around 12pm.

It’s understood that the emergency response was sparked by a medical incident.

Police are currently carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

A couple who live in the block told The P&J: “It was all quite intense.

“There were two ambulances and a herd of police squad cars here.

“It looked quite serious.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have both been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

