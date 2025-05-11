A96 closed after crash near Lhanbryde

The A96 is closed eastbound after a crash near Lhanbryde.

Police are directing traffic after a crash east of the Moray village at around 2:35pm.

It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

Drivers have been advised to expect delays, with the Aberdeen to Inverness road down to one lane.

Part of A96 closed due to crash

Traffic Scotland shared on social media: “The A96 eastbound at Threaplands, Elgin is closed due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for further comment.

