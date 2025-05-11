Teenager who died after crash involving motorcycle near Wick named by police

An 18-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash near Wick in the Highlands last week has been named by police as Luc Trainer.

An 18-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the incident, which involved a Yamaha motorcycle and red Renault Clio on the B874 near to Watten Cemetery at about 10.25pm on Wednesday, April 30.

The arrested man has been released pending further inquiries.

Police have confirmed that Mr Trainer, who was taken to Caithness General Hospital where he later died, was from the Newton area of Wick.

The car’s driver and passenger were uninjured in the incident.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

‘We are supporting Luc’s family at this very difficult time’

Sergeant Calum MacAulay of Police Scotland‘s Road Policing Unit in Dingwall, said: “We are supporting Luc’s family at this very difficult time. They are very much in our thoughts.

“If you have any information that may assist officers with their investigation, please call 101 quoting incident number 4119 of Wednesday, April 30.”