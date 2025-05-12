Officers snare speeding drivers on residential street near Aberdeen beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Officers snare speeding drivers on residential street near Aberdeen beach

Several were caught breaking the 20mph limit.

By Graham Fleming
Police have been monitoring the area during the month of April. Image: Police Scotland
Motorists have been caught breaking the 20mph speed limit on a residential street near Aberdeen beach.

Officers were stationed along School Road in Seaton during April where they issued a number of verbal warnings and charges.

Police say the “built-up residential” area requires drivers to be “extra vigilant,” which prompted the checks.

The street is home to a number of high-rise buildings, as well as the Seaview House sheltered housing block.

The area is home to a number of residential buildings. Image: DC Thomson

It led to one motorist, aged 57, being charged and reported with speeding and also having no insurance.

That was in addition to “a number of” verbal warnings being handed out as well as a fixed penalty notice.

Police to remain near Aberdeen beach to catch speeders

Cops say they will continue to monitor the area in the future and take action “where appropriate.”

Sergeant Ed Casey, of Police Scotland, said: “This is a busy road which is subject to a 20mph speed limit. It is a built-up, residential area which requires motorists to be extra vigilant and adhere to the speed limit.

“Officers will continue to carry out speed checks in the area and will take action where appropriate.”

Conversation