Officers snare speeding drivers on residential street near Aberdeen beach

Motorists have been caught breaking the 20mph speed limit on a residential street near Aberdeen beach.

Officers were stationed along School Road in Seaton during April where they issued a number of verbal warnings and charges.

Police say the “built-up residential” area requires drivers to be “extra vigilant,” which prompted the checks.

The street is home to a number of high-rise buildings, as well as the Seaview House sheltered housing block.

It led to one motorist, aged 57, being charged and reported with speeding and also having no insurance.

That was in addition to “a number of” verbal warnings being handed out as well as a fixed penalty notice.

Police to remain near Aberdeen beach to catch speeders

Cops say they will continue to monitor the area in the future and take action “where appropriate.”

Sergeant Ed Casey, of Police Scotland, said: “This is a busy road which is subject to a 20mph speed limit. It is a built-up, residential area which requires motorists to be extra vigilant and adhere to the speed limit.

“Officers will continue to carry out speed checks in the area and will take action where appropriate.”