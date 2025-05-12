Porsche drivers face ‘serious penalties’ after speeding at almost 100mph on NC500

Three Porsche Drivers were caught speeding at almost 100mph on the NC500 over the weekend.

Police officers have been doing speed checks all along the popular Highlands tourist route to “detect and deter irresponsible and dangerous behaviour.”

Cops say they took proactive patrols over Saturday and Sunday after “a spell of good weather.”

Officers were stationed on the A890 near Ledgowan where three Porsche drivers were caught speeding at 99mph.

The drivers have now been issued “serious penalties.”

Constable Smith, of Police Scotland, said: “Driving or riding at these speeds drastically reduces reaction time.

“Excessive speed is one of the five most prevalent causation factors in serious and fatal collisions.

“All of these drivers now face serious penalties.

“We remain committed to improving road safety across the Highlands and Islands.”

More NC500 coverage by The Press and Journal

Press and Journal reporters Alberto Lejarraga and Alex Banks recently embarked on a trip around the NC500 to understand what locals truly think of the tourist phenomenon.

Together on a road trip, they asked over 100 businesses, locals and tourists about what they thought.

They spoke to the face behind the NC500 The Dirty Truth social media page about its biggest issues.

They also took to the streets in places such as Tongue and Golspie to ask those based on the route what they truly thought.

Read all of our NC500 stories here.