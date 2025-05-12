Two NC500 speeders clocked doing above 138mph on motorbikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two NC500 speeders clocked doing above 138mph on motorbikes

Another was caught at 117mph on the route.

By Chris Cromar
B817.
The three motorcyclists were caught speeding on the B817. Image: Google Maps.

Two motorcyclists were caught travelling at speeds of around 140mph on the NC500 this weekend.

One was caught by police going at 142mph, whilst another was detected travelling at 139mph on the B817 near Ballachraggan.

Another motorcyclist was also caught by Highlands and Islands Road Policing Officers driving at 117mph at the same time on the same stretch of road.

Shortly before this, a car was caught on the same route travelling at 90mph on the 60mph limit.

‘All of these drivers now face serious penalties’

Road policing officers were carrying out proactive patrols over the weekend during the spell of good weather, engaging with a wide range of road users and working to detect and deter irresponsible and dangerous behaviour.

Constable Smith of Police Scotland said: “Driving or riding at these speeds drastically reduces reaction time. Excessive speed is one of the five most prevalent causation factors in serious and fatal collisions.

“All of these drivers now face serious penalties. We remain committed to improving road safety across the Highlands and islands.”

