Two NC500 speeders clocked doing above 138mph on motorbikes

Two motorcyclists were caught travelling at speeds of around 140mph on the NC500 this weekend.

One was caught by police going at 142mph, whilst another was detected travelling at 139mph on the B817 near Ballachraggan.

Another motorcyclist was also caught by Highlands and Islands Road Policing Officers driving at 117mph at the same time on the same stretch of road.

Shortly before this, a car was caught on the same route travelling at 90mph on the 60mph limit.

‘All of these drivers now face serious penalties’

Road policing officers were carrying out proactive patrols over the weekend during the spell of good weather, engaging with a wide range of road users and working to detect and deter irresponsible and dangerous behaviour.

Constable Smith of Police Scotland said: “Driving or riding at these speeds drastically reduces reaction time. Excessive speed is one of the five most prevalent causation factors in serious and fatal collisions.

“All of these drivers now face serious penalties. We remain committed to improving road safety across the Highlands and islands.”

