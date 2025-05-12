‘Significant concern’ for 68-year-old missing man from Inverness

Concerns are growing for a 68-year-old man who was last seen in the Leachkin area of Inverness at around 6.30am this morning.

Kenneth McKelvie is described as being around 5ft 8in tall and is of medium build with short white hair.

When last seen in the Highland capital, he was wearing a grey cardigan, navy blue jeans and brown boots.

Inspector Lucy Mackie of Police Scotland said: “There’s significant concern for Kenneth’s welfare.

“Anyone who has seen him, or knows where he is, should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote reference 0462 of May 12.”