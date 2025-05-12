Elgin nursery announces closure after failure to recruit manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Elgin nursery announces closure after failure to recruit manager

13 staff could be made redundant as a result.

By Chris Cromar
Rainbow Castle Nursery, Elgin.
Rainbow Castle Nursery in Elgin is closing. Image: Supplied.

Rainbow Castle Childcare in Elgin has announced it will close at the end of term following an unsuccessful search for a new manager.

The childcare facility, which currently has 57 children aged two to five, has been without a specialist nursery manager since early March.

Temporary arrangements for the nursery to be managed by Moray Leisure Centre do not meet the long-term requirements of the Care Inspectorate.

As a result, it will now shut at the end of the summer term on June 27.

Inspectors issued a requirement for the nursery to ensure a suitable candidate was in place to oversee operations by September 1, however, this has not materialised.

Moray Leisure Centre exterior.
The nursery is located next to Moray Leisure Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Back in March, the Care Inspectorate identified the facility as having “weak” leadership and management because of a period without a manager.

They also said that temporary arrangements involving oversight by managers at Moray Leisure were not enough to safeguard the welfare of children and staff.

Moray Leisure Centre‘s operations and finance manager Alexandrea Macleod said:  “Unfortunately, despite extensive efforts, we have been unable to find a candidate with the necessary experience.

Alexandrea Macleod sitting next to Moray Leisure Centre pool.
Alexandrea Macleod, pictured in December 2024 for a P&J feature, is Moray Leisure Centre’s operations and finance manager. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“The Care Inspectorate requirements coincide with a need for significant investment in the building in order to meet modern day standards for nursery provision.

“This means that, as well as being unable to recruit a nursery manager, we can’t offer the facility to other nursery providers.

“Therefore, we have sadly concluded that nursery provision at Rainbow Castle Childcare is ending.”

Parents were alerted to the ongoing recruitment problem in April and asked to plan for alternative nursery provision for the 2025/26 term.

Redundancies

Moray Council is reallocating childcare places at other nurseries and Moray Leisure is supporting parents and their children during this process.

At the same time, all 13 Rainbow Castle Childcare staff were consulted on potential redundancy and have been updated on the situation today.

Ms Macleod added: “We want to thank both parents and staff for their understanding during a very difficult time.

“In particular, want to recognise the many years of excellent care provided by our dedicated staff, which inspectors noted for their kindness and care.”

Conversation