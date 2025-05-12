Hunt for missing Elgin tarantula ‘size of pinky nail’ following escape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt for missing Elgin tarantula ‘size of pinky nail’ following escape

Owner, Fiona Norrie, purchased the pet partly to get over her fear of spiders.

By Graham Fleming
Locals have been asked to keep an eye for Marylin. Image: Supplied
An Elgin woman who bought a tarantula to overcome her fear of spiders has launched a search campaign after its escape.

Locals around the Barlink Road part of the Moray town have been asked to look out for Marylin, a Trinidad Dwarf tarantula.

The small arachnid, the size “of a pinky-nail” escaped sometime during feeding around 11am yesterday on Sunday May 11.

The species is venomous, but its bite is not considered life-threatening to humans.

Fiona purchased Marylin partly to get over her fear of spiders.

She started a year ago by keeping jumping spiders, but 12 months later after watching videos online she made the leap to tarantulas – and has “completely gotten over” her phobia.

Moray pet on the loose

Have you seen this tarantula around Elgin? Image: Supplied

Despite looking all over – the tarantula appears to have left owner Fiona Norrie’s home on Barlink Road.

The species is mildly venomous, and known for their “fast movement” – but she said that it “poses no threat to the public”.

Now, locals around the area have been asked to look out for Marylin.

It is described as having a “love heart” visible on its abdomen, and its incredibly small size due to being still in its infancy.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, she said she has been “looking all over.”

It escaped in the Barlink Road area of Elgin. Image: Google Maps

She said:  I’m asking people to let know if they see it.”

“They are known for being fast and bolty, but it is not a threat with its venom.”

Trinidad Dwarf Tarantulas, when fully grown are up to two inches in length and are a rich orange-brown colour.

They are a small species native to Trinidad and Tobago, and are sold as a “starter pet” to tarantula enthusiasts.

They are generally considered docile and non-aggressive until threatened.

Missing Elgin tarantula purchased ‘to get over fear’

Fiona added that she purchased the spider to “get over her fear” of the animals.

She added: “It was a beginner friendly pet as well, so I was told.

“I’ve been doing it for a year. I wanted to get over my fear and got into jumping spiders and that’s how it started.

“I never dreamt a year later I would have tarantulas as well. My fear is pretty much gone. I started watching videos online and one day I just went for it.”

Those who sight the tarantula, are urged to get in touch with Fiona via her Facebook page.

Conversation