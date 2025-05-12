Hunt for missing Elgin tarantula ‘size of pinky nail’ following escape

An Elgin woman who bought a tarantula to overcome her fear of spiders has launched a search campaign after its escape.

Locals around the Barlink Road part of the Moray town have been asked to look out for Marylin, a Trinidad Dwarf tarantula.

The small arachnid, the size “of a pinky-nail” escaped sometime during feeding around 11am yesterday on Sunday May 11.

The species is venomous, but its bite is not considered life-threatening to humans.

Fiona purchased Marylin partly to get over her fear of spiders.

She started a year ago by keeping jumping spiders, but 12 months later after watching videos online she made the leap to tarantulas – and has “completely gotten over” her phobia.

Moray pet on the loose

Despite looking all over – the tarantula appears to have left owner Fiona Norrie’s home on Barlink Road.

The species is mildly venomous, and known for their “fast movement” – but she said that it “poses no threat to the public”.

Now, locals around the area have been asked to look out for Marylin.

It is described as having a “love heart” visible on its abdomen, and its incredibly small size due to being still in its infancy.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, she said she has been “looking all over.”

She said: I’m asking people to let know if they see it.”

“They are known for being fast and bolty, but it is not a threat with its venom.”

Trinidad Dwarf Tarantulas, when fully grown are up to two inches in length and are a rich orange-brown colour.

They are a small species native to Trinidad and Tobago, and are sold as a “starter pet” to tarantula enthusiasts.

They are generally considered docile and non-aggressive until threatened.

Missing Elgin tarantula purchased ‘to get over fear’

Fiona added that she purchased the spider to “get over her fear” of the animals.

She added: “It was a beginner friendly pet as well, so I was told.

“I’ve been doing it for a year. I wanted to get over my fear and got into jumping spiders and that’s how it started.

“I never dreamt a year later I would have tarantulas as well. My fear is pretty much gone. I started watching videos online and one day I just went for it.”

Those who sight the tarantula, are urged to get in touch with Fiona via her Facebook page.

