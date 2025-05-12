Six teens charged over Portlethen blaze that raged for over five hours

Six teens, aged between 13 and 14, have been charged following a “wilful” fire at Portlethen Moss at the weekend.

Firefighters were called to the 14 acre blaze which started at 4.25pm on Saturday afternoon, that raged on for more than five hours.

They eventually managed to put out the “large” gorse fire at 9.30pm that night, with no injuries reported.

Now six teens have been charged in connection with the fire incident, which is believed to have been “wilful.”

The group will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit as a result.

Inspector James Nicholson said: “This incident had a significant impact in the area and I’d like to thank the local community and emergency service partners for their assistance.

“With the recent dry weather there is already a higher risk of wildfires and emergency services are extremely busy. I’d urge everyone to consider their actions and the implications they may have.”

Large fire reported at Portlethen Moss

Pictures, shared online at the time, showed smoke billowing from the site.

Hose reel jets were also in use from the four fire appliances that were sent to the scene.

The road was partially closed while emergency services worked at the fire.

It is understand a portion of the Portlethen Moss nature site was damaged in the fire.

The Portlethen Moss is a protected site which houses raised bog, heathland, scrub and woodland.