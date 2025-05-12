Revealed: All 17 sheltered housing locations facing closure as Aberdeenshire residents say ‘we will not move’

The full list of sheltered housing blocks facing closure in Aberdeenshire has been revealed.

Aberdeenshire Council is considering shutting up to 17 of the facilities across the region in a bid to cut costs.

The cuts include the possible closure of facilities from Laurencekirk to Gardenstown, with a focus on the most rural areas.

Despite a final number of closures not yet confirmed, the action has the potential to uproot hundreds of vulnerable residents.

The authority says if “necessary changes” are not made, then the council could face losses up to £135 million over the next 30 years.

Council staff have since been announcing the news in private meetings to residents – which left some in “floods of tears.”

Those affected, mostly the elderly and disabled, have spoken out over their fears of potentially losing their homes and communities.

Residents that are moved as a result will be offered a package from the council and a grant of £2,570 per household, as set by the Scottish Government.

But, now that residents’ meetings have concluded, The Press and Journal can now reveal the full extent of closures.

The full list of sheltered housing blocks facing closure is as follows:

Kinbroom House – Rothienorman

Cantlay Court – Cruden Bay

Renourd Court – St Fergus

Invercairn Court – Cairnbulg/Inverallochy

Slater Court – Ellon

Airlie House – Kintore

Deveron Court – Turriff

Nether Davah House – Inverurie

Mearns Court – Laurencekirk

Doune Court – Strathdon

Albany Court – Fraserburgh

Gamrie Bay Court – Gardenstown

Burnside Court- Portsoy

Cumrye Sheltered Housing – Cuminstown

Malcolm Forbes Court – Rosehearty

James Cullen Court – Huntly

Forbes Court – New Pitsligo

Sheltered housing residents organise to save homes

In response to the cuts, sheltered housing residents across the region have organised to “assess their options” on the situation on Thursday, May 8.

Over 50 went along to the gathering held at Rothienorman Hall, with Turriff councillors Alastair Forsyth and Iain Taylor also in attendance.

They discussed taking legal advice and their determination to fight back against the cuts.

Janet Langley, creator of the Facebook page ‘Aberdeenshire Council Against Sheltered Housing,” organised the meeting.

She also masterminded the online petition against the closures – which has garnered thousands of signatures.

Janet spoke to The P&J following the meeting.

She said: “The mood with the residents is mostly of shock. How could they do this to our elderly and disabled people?

“But everyone is keen to see what we can do to change this outcome.

“We have spoken to a solicitor, and we are seeing where we stand with this whole situation.

“Our MSP has also contacted the Scottish housing minister, to see where we stand as tenants.

“We are hoping this can help us fight back.

“The general feeling is that none of us are going to move. We’re not going anywhere.”

Sheltered housing feedback report to be considered

The council have thanked those that participated in the drop-in sessions and meetings for tenants.

A report will be published on the findings of the meetings in July for the council’s consideration.

An AC spokesperson said: “Meetings with tenants and the public have been continuing in communities across Aberdeenshire over the past few weeks and will run until the end of May.

“The Communities Committee will then consider a report on the sheltered housing review in July, which will include information on the feedback gathered at local sessions.

“The report will also outline plans to invest £100million in sheltered housing over the next 30 years to reshape and modernise the services offered to tenants. We would like to thank all those who have contributed to the discussions so far.”