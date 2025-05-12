Revealed: All 17 sheltered housing locations facing closure as Aberdeenshire residents say ‘we will not move’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: All 17 sheltered housing locations facing closure as Aberdeenshire residents say ‘we will not move’

The group is willing to fight to save their homes.

By Graham Fleming
Over 50 residents gathered for a meeting to "assess their options" regarding the closures last week. Image: Supplied
The full list of sheltered housing blocks facing closure in Aberdeenshire has been revealed.

Aberdeenshire Council is considering shutting up to 17 of the facilities across the region in a bid to cut costs.

The cuts include the possible closure of facilities from Laurencekirk to Gardenstown, with a focus on the most rural areas.

Despite a final number of closures not yet confirmed, the action has the potential to uproot hundreds of vulnerable residents.

The authority says if “necessary changes” are not made, then the council could face losses up to £135 million over the next 30 years.

The village of Inverallochy came together to protest against the proposed closure back in April. Image: DC Thomson

Council staff have since been announcing the news in private meetings to residents – which left some in “floods of tears.”

Those affected, mostly the elderly and disabled, have spoken out over their fears of potentially losing their homes and communities.

Residents that are moved as a result will be offered a package from the council and a grant of £2,570 per household, as set by the Scottish Government.

But, now that residents’ meetings have concluded, The Press and Journal can now reveal the full extent of closures.

The full list of sheltered housing blocks facing closure is as follows:

  • Kinbroom House – Rothienorman
  • Cantlay Court – Cruden Bay
  • Renourd Court – St Fergus
  • Invercairn Court – Cairnbulg/Inverallochy
  • Slater Court – Ellon
  • Airlie House – Kintore
  • Deveron Court – Turriff
  • Nether Davah House – Inverurie

    Invercairn Court
    The future of Invercairn Court in Inverallochy has been plunged into doubt. Image: Google Maps
  • Mearns Court – Laurencekirk
  • Doune Court – Strathdon
  • Albany Court – Fraserburgh
  • Gamrie Bay Court – Gardenstown
  • Burnside Court- Portsoy
  • Cumrye Sheltered Housing – Cuminstown
  • Malcolm Forbes Court – Rosehearty
  • James Cullen Court – Huntly
  • Forbes Court – New Pitsligo

Sheltered housing residents organise to save homes

In response to the cuts, sheltered housing residents across the region have organised to “assess their options” on the situation on Thursday, May 8.

Over 50 went along to the gathering held at Rothienorman Hall, with Turriff councillors Alastair Forsyth and Iain Taylor also in attendance.

They discussed taking legal advice and their determination to fight back against the cuts.

Janet Langley, creator of the Facebook page ‘Aberdeenshire Council Against Sheltered Housing,” organised the meeting.

She also masterminded the online petition against the closures – which has garnered thousands of signatures.

Janet spoke to The P&J following the meeting.

From left to right, chairing the meeting were Stephen Fraser, Janet Langley, Corrine Lavery, Katie Vincent and Elaine Bryson. Image: Supplied

She said: “The mood with the residents is mostly of shock. How could they do this to our elderly and disabled people?

“But everyone is keen to see what we can do to change this outcome.

“We have spoken to a solicitor, and we are seeing where we stand with this whole situation.

“Our MSP has also contacted the Scottish housing minister, to see where we stand as tenants.

“We are hoping this can help us fight back.

“The general feeling is that none of us are going to move. We’re not going anywhere.”

Sheltered housing feedback report to be considered

The council have thanked those that participated in the drop-in sessions and meetings for tenants.

A report will be published on the findings of the meetings in July for the council’s consideration.

An AC spokesperson said: “Meetings with tenants and the public have been continuing in communities across Aberdeenshire over the past few weeks and will run until the end of May.

“The Communities Committee will then consider a report on the sheltered housing review in July, which will include information on the feedback gathered at local sessions.

“The report will also outline plans to invest £100million in sheltered housing over the next 30 years to reshape and modernise the services offered to tenants. We would like to thank all those who have contributed to the discussions so far.”

Conversation