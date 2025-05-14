A ‘gentle giant’: Tributes paid to Aden Country Park worker Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A ‘gentle giant’: Tributes paid to Aden Country Park worker Keith

Keith Needham, who was a well-known figure at the park and in Mintlaw, passed away peacefully on May 4.

By Jamie Sinclair & Chris Cromar
Keith Needham.
Keith was a well-known figure who worked at the park for over 40 years. Image: Supplied.

Keith Needham, who worked at Aden Country Park in Aberdeenshire for 40 years, has died at the age of 66.

He worked “tirelessly” with his Aberdeenshire Council landscape services colleagues before retiring in October 2020.

Keith, who was a well-known figure at the Mintlaw park, passed away peacefully on May 4.

Keith’s niece, Marie Breward, described him as a “gentle giant” and someone who will be greatly missed by the Mintlaw community.

He retired from Aden Country Park four years ago, after four decades of service, and spent his last days at Abbey Court in Mintlaw.

Keith Needham.
Keith passed away on May 4 and will be fondly remembered for his generous nature and love of The Beatles. Image: Supplied.

Family pays tribute to ‘gentle giant’ Keith

Marie said: “Keith and I are similar ages.

“My mum, Christine Tollerfield, is his oldest sister.

“We were brought up together until he ended up attending a boarding school in Yorkshire.

“We would still visit him a lot and loved going for days out here and there.”

When Keith left school at 16, his father retired, and the family moved up to Scotland, first staying near Banchory.

It was a few years later that they settled in Mintlaw.

Keith Needham.
Keith worked at Aden Country Park for 40 years. Image: Supplied.

Marie’s mother got Keith a place at Willowbank Training Centre.

Marie said: “He was autistic and had a lot of issues with learning when he was younger.

“At the same time, he had a near photographic memory.

“It was like a superpower!

“If you asked him anything about The Beatles, he would be able to tell you.

“Every single, every bit of trivia, every number one and how long it remained in the charts.”

His time at Willowbank proved the making of him.

And when one of the head gardeners at the training centre moved on to Aden Country Park, he asked if Keith could come with him.

He never looked back and stayed for 40 years until the worsening of his diabetes forced him to retire four years ago.

Keith was a credit to his community

Marie said: “Everyone knew him.

“He couldn’t walk by anyone in the park without stopping and saying hello.

“He’d always remember little details about a person, which I think they appreciated.

“Everyone looked out for him as well.”

Marie added: “To give you an idea of the type of man he was, I can tell you a story about one time my mum went to visit him.

Keith Needham.
Keith kept the park and the village clean. Image: Supplied.

“She said he wasn’t in, but when she parked up she spotted him walking down the main street, carrying two big bin bags.

“He had just decided to pick up all the rubbish on the way home – so he kept the village clean as well!”

Keith was popular at his local pub, and had two very handy skills for such a setting – quizzing and playing snooker.

Marie said: “He used to love going to the Garret Bar in Mintlaw with his friends.

“One of the men who was at his memorial told me that he taught him how to play snooker in there!

Keith Needham and friends.
Keith (middle), enjoying a laugh with some friends at the Garret Bar in Mintlaw. Image: Supplied.

“He would go on to win loads of snooker competitions for the pub.

“Whenever the pub would do quizzes, everyone would be fighting over him for their team, given his memory.”

After his retirement, Keith got a place in Abbey Court where he would live out the rest of his days.

Keith will be sorely missed at Aden

Paying tribute on Aden Country Park‘s Facebook page, a post said: “Keith was a lovely man who was always cheery, even on the cold days.

“He loved to make time to welcome visitors to the park.

Keith Needham.
Keith was friendly with everyone at the park. Image: Supplied.

“Keith loved Aden, just about as much as he loved the band The Beatles, on which he had encyclopedic knowledge.

“He will be sorely missed and our heartfelt condolences go out to Keith’s family.”

A memorial coffee morning was held for him on Saturday at Abbey Court sheltered housing in Mintlaw.

Keith will be remembered by his favourite song, “Let It Be”, by The Beatles, which was released in 1970.

Conversation