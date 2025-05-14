Decorator with ‘unhealthy fixation’ on Oban woman stalked her for a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Decorator with ‘unhealthy fixation’ on Oban woman stalked her for a year

Andrej Vorobjov found guilty of stalking a woman in Dunbeg and Oban, causing fear and alarm.

By Louise Glen
Vorobjov appeared in Oban Sheriff Court
Andrej Vorobjov was found guilty of stalking. Image: Linkedin.

A painter and decorator from Dunbeg has been found guilty of stalking a stranger for a year.

Latvian Andrej Vorobjov, 61, had denied having an “unhealthy fixation” on his 21-year-old victim and claimed his conduct was just a “series of coincidences”.

The court heard that between August 1 2023 and August 30 2024, Vorobjov, of MacPherson Road, had engaged in a course of conduct that distressed the woman at her workplace in Oban and at various places around the town and Dunbeg.

A previous hearing at Oban Sheriff Court heard that she would excuse herself from work when Vorobjov came in, and she was conscious that he was ogling her.

Vorobjov would be at the woman’s work and stare at her

The trial concluded on Monday in Oban Sheriff Court.

Vorobjov was accused of “long staring, looking at the woman in a sexual way for a prolonged period of time”, something that the young woman said caused her distress and anxiety.

He was also accused of slowing his vehicle down and staring at her on at least two occasions when he was passing her on the road or at a bus stop.

He went to her place of work for legitimate reasons, but then spent periods staring at the woman.

On one occasion, he was in Wetherspoons when the young woman and her aunt were preparing to leave for a holiday.

He stood and stared at the woman until her aunt told him to “stop staring” at her niece.

Vorobjov was said to have become flustered and left Wetherspoons when he was called out.

On another day, the young woman walked the cycle path between Dunbeg and Oban early in the morning to get to work.

On her way to the cycle path, she saw Vorobjov’s van outside his home.

She walked the three-mile path to Oban, only to find Vorobjov in his van waiting in the car park at Ganavan.

Vorobjov was described as ‘creepy’ by the complainer

Oban Sheriff Court vorobjov staring
Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Google Street View.

It was something the young woman described as “creepy” at the earlier hearing.

Vorobjov gave evidence through a translator, saying that he did not know the young woman.

He claimed he did not even know her name. He also claimed the complainer and her aunt had “made things up”.

He said he was at the woman’s workplace because it was the cheapest coffee in Oban, and he was working nearby to renovate two new shops in the former M&Co.

He said he did not recognise the woman.

Accused thought woman was with a boyfriend

When asked about being in Ganavan car park when the woman reached the end of the cycle path, he said he saw a “woman figure” but claimed he did not know who she was.

He said he had no recollection of the woman’s aunt speaking to him in Wetherspoons.

Speaking about another encounter with the woman and her dad in Tesco, he told the court he had assumed the man was her boyfriend and “too old” for her.

He said: “Yes, I saw her in Tesco, although I thought she was with a boyfriend, but it was her dad.

“I only remember thinking ‘why does she have such an old boyfriend’.”

Fiscal depute Raeesa Ahmed said: “Is it fair to say you were very interested in the guy she was with?”

Vorobjov replied: “I didn’t say anything. I thought he was possibly a bit too old for her. I was a bit surprised.”

He later said: “I never had a motivation and intention to follow her. I feel very bad, I feel as if I am hanging in the air.

Vorobjov staring Wetherspoons
Vorobjov stared at the woman when she was with her aunt in Wetherspoons on the railway pier. Image: Stock.

“I feel like this has been against me.”

Defence agent Jane MacNiven argued that it was a coincidence that Vorobjov found himself in the same place as the woman at Ganavan car park.

The court heard that Vorobjov admitted parking his car at Ganavan but said he was “reaching for his coffee” when he saw the complainer, saying “Oban is a small town”.

She argued that when Vorobjov slowed down or stopped near the complainer and her aunt while they were walking the road to the new development at Dunbeg, it was because of speed bumps in the road.

She said: “These were a series of coincidences – he accepts that he looked at her.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron said he found the complainer and her aunt “credible and reliable”, while in contrast, he found that Vorobjov did not answer questions directly and was evasive.

Evidence ‘doesn’t ring true’

He said: “There is another important factor, and it is this: the totality of the other evidence points towards you having a thoroughly unhealthy fixation on the complainer by this point.

“I don’t accept your evidence. It didn’t ring true.”

However, Sheriff Cameron did not accept the Crown’s case that the behaviour was repeated on each occasion, and deleted this from the charge.

He said: “Given the serious nature [of the offences], I am calling for reports – a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty report.”

Bail conditions are continued, and the consideration of a non-harassment order will be considered when the case next calls on June 11 at 10am.

