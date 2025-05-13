Three Belgian soldiers injured in ‘shooting incident’ during training exercise in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three Belgian soldiers injured in ‘shooting incident’ during training exercise in Highlands

The Press and Journal previously reported the Belgian Army had been taking part in a large-scale operation in Moray.

By Derry Alldritt
The Belgian military arrived at Kinloss Barracks earlier this month. Image: David Hendry.
Three Belgian soldiers have been injured in a “shooting incident” in the Highlands.

The three soldiers are believed to be in a stable condition, with one awaiting surgery in Scotland before returning to Belgium.

A further 10 soldiers also sustained hearing damage as a result of the incident, according to the Belgian defence minister.

Police confirmed they were called to RAF Tain following reports of personnel being injured during a training exercise at about 1.25pm on Monday.

Last week, The Press and Journal reported the Belgian Army had been taking part in a large-scale operation in Moray.

Red Condor involved 600 Belgian soldiers in Moray

The exercise, named Red Condor, involved around 600 soldiers. The operation also meant a fleet of large vehicles and helicopters could be seen in the north-east.

A spokesman for Belgium’s defence ministry said: “On May 12, during Exercise Red Condor currently taking place in Scotland, three Belgian soldiers were injured.

“They received first aid on site and were then transferred to a regional hospital. In addition, around a dozen soldiers suffered hearing damage.

“Defence authorities have confirmed that the two soldiers who were seriously injured are now in stable condition.

“They have already been able to speak with their families. One of them will undergo surgery in Scotland before being repatriated to Belgium.

“The third soldier sustained minor injuries and has since returned to the military camp.”

Convoy of vehicles of the Belgian Armed Forces entering the Kinloss Barracks
A convoy of vehicles of the Belgian Armed Forces was seen entering the Kinloss Barracks. Image: David Hendry

The spokesperson added: “The families of the injured personnel have been informed.

“The incident took place during a planned training exercise. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances.”

The Belgian prime minister Bart De Wever posted on X that he had been informed that three members of the Third Parachute Battalion had been injured.

He wished them a speedy recovery and offered his condolences to their loved ones.

Moray locals warned of helicopter noise from Belgian exercise

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1.25pm on Monday, May 12, we were made aware of a report of military personnel being injured during a training exercise at RAF Tain.

“Emergency services attended and two men were taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“A third man was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and released following treatment for minor injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Kinloss Barracks in Moray are hosting helicopters from the Belgian Armed Forces and are expected to stay at the base until May 20.

During this period, it is expected that they will be involved in night flying.

The base said that this could cause a “slight disruption” to locals.

Conversation