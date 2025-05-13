Three Belgian soldiers injured in ‘shooting incident’ during training exercise in Highlands

Three Belgian soldiers have been injured in a “shooting incident” in the Highlands.

The three soldiers are believed to be in a stable condition, with one awaiting surgery in Scotland before returning to Belgium.

A further 10 soldiers also sustained hearing damage as a result of the incident, according to the Belgian defence minister.

Police confirmed they were called to RAF Tain following reports of personnel being injured during a training exercise at about 1.25pm on Monday.

Last week, The Press and Journal reported the Belgian Army had been taking part in a large-scale operation in Moray.

Red Condor involved 600 Belgian soldiers in Moray

The exercise, named Red Condor, involved around 600 soldiers. The operation also meant a fleet of large vehicles and helicopters could be seen in the north-east.

A spokesman for Belgium’s defence ministry said: “On May 12, during Exercise Red Condor currently taking place in Scotland, three Belgian soldiers were injured.

“They received first aid on site and were then transferred to a regional hospital. In addition, around a dozen soldiers suffered hearing damage.

“Defence authorities have confirmed that the two soldiers who were seriously injured are now in stable condition.

“They have already been able to speak with their families. One of them will undergo surgery in Scotland before being repatriated to Belgium.

“The third soldier sustained minor injuries and has since returned to the military camp.”

The spokesperson added: “The families of the injured personnel have been informed.

“The incident took place during a planned training exercise. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances.”

The Belgian prime minister Bart De Wever posted on X that he had been informed that three members of the Third Parachute Battalion had been injured.

He wished them a speedy recovery and offered his condolences to their loved ones.

Moray locals warned of helicopter noise from Belgian exercise

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1.25pm on Monday, May 12, we were made aware of a report of military personnel being injured during a training exercise at RAF Tain.

“Emergency services attended and two men were taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“A third man was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and released following treatment for minor injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Kinloss Barracks in Moray are hosting helicopters from the Belgian Armed Forces and are expected to stay at the base until May 20.

During this period, it is expected that they will be involved in night flying.

The base said that this could cause a “slight disruption” to locals.

Read more: Locals warned as Belgian military copters to take to Moray skies – here’s when you can spot them