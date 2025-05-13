When will Belmont Street welcome back its fun-filled family festival?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

When will Belmont Street welcome back its fun-filled family festival?

More than 8,000 people turned out for the very first Big Belmont Bash last year.

Big Belmont Bash poster on Belmont Street
Businesses on the Belmont Quarter are preparing for the return of the Big Belmont Bash. Image: DC Thomson.
By Ellie Milne

Belmont Street will be put in the spotlight at the end of the month as it welcomes back the Big Belmont Bash.

After a successful debut year, the street festival will return to Aberdeen city centre on May 31 for the first of two 2025 events.

The free family-friendly festival was launched by Collective on the Cobbles last year to celebrate the history and community of the Belmont Street area.

Chairman John Wigglesworth, of Books and Beans, said it was clear they had to bring it back after more than 8,000 turned out in September last year.

Big Belmont Bash activities on Little Belmont Street
Families enjoying the Big Belmont Bash activities on Little Belmont Street in September last year. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson.

He said: “It is great to be collaborating across organisations all giving our time and efforts to make the Big Belmont Bash happen.

“The formula is simple – create great fun, free activities for all.”

This year, the Big Belmont Bash will be a double bill to bookend the summer – with a second festival to be held on Saturday September 6.

All you need to know about Big Belmont Bash 2025

Daniela Troncoso holding a poster for Big Belmont Bash outside Dough & Co.
Daniela Troncoso from Dough & Co promoting the event. Image: DC Thomson.

First up is May’s event.

Cafes, bars, restaurants, salons and shops on Belmont Street, Back Wynd, Gaelic Lane and Little Belmont Street will all come together on the last Saturday of the month.

The Big Belmont Bash will run from midday until 8pm.

Although the full schedule is yet to be released, organisers have promised “a few surprises” on top of the family fun they provided at the first festival.

They have already confirmed a variety of games and activities for the whole family to enjoy – with an array of prizes to be won.

A number of local businesses will host workshops on the day, including coffee-making at Books and Beans and the opportunity to make your own sauce at Nando’s.

Members of Collective on the Cobbles with a banner to advertise the return of the Big Belmont Bash with Ma Cameron's and the Old School House to the left and Cup and Poldinos to the right.
Collective on the Cobbles are bringing back the Big Belmont Bash. Image: Collective on the Cobbles.

DJs from Drummonds will “bring the party out onto the streets”.

A number of other performers are also expected on stage to entertain crowds.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “This event isn’t just about having fun – important though that is.

“It is also about putting this historic quarter in the spotlight, along with its many outstanding businesses and attractions.

“They work so hard to make the heart of the Granite City a vibrant and attractive ‘must-visit’ destination.”

Supporting the Belmont Quarter

A Big Belmont Bash poster a in shop window. It sits above a sticker announcing that shops are "open for Business!" during the ongoing Union Street improvements.
Pop May 31 in your diary. Image: DC Thomson.

For the May edition of the Big Belmont Bash, Citymoves has been chosen as the supported charity.

The dance agency has been part of the Belmont Quarter community since 1992.

“It will receive all of the funds raised through a tombola on the day.

Chief executive Hayley Durward said: “The Big Belmont Bash has been a welcome addition to our calendar.

“We look forward to being part of the festivities.”

The Big Belmont Bash will return on Saturday May 31 at 12pm and is free for all to attend.

Conversation