When will Belmont Street welcome back its fun-filled family festival?

Belmont Street will be put in the spotlight at the end of the month as it welcomes back the Big Belmont Bash.

After a successful debut year, the street festival will return to Aberdeen city centre on May 31 for the first of two 2025 events.

The free family-friendly festival was launched by Collective on the Cobbles last year to celebrate the history and community of the Belmont Street area.

Chairman John Wigglesworth, of Books and Beans, said it was clear they had to bring it back after more than 8,000 turned out in September last year.

He said: “It is great to be collaborating across organisations all giving our time and efforts to make the Big Belmont Bash happen.

“The formula is simple – create great fun, free activities for all.”

This year, the Big Belmont Bash will be a double bill to bookend the summer – with a second festival to be held on Saturday September 6.

All you need to know about Big Belmont Bash 2025

First up is May’s event.

Cafes, bars, restaurants, salons and shops on Belmont Street, Back Wynd, Gaelic Lane and Little Belmont Street will all come together on the last Saturday of the month.

The Big Belmont Bash will run from midday until 8pm.

Although the full schedule is yet to be released, organisers have promised “a few surprises” on top of the family fun they provided at the first festival.

They have already confirmed a variety of games and activities for the whole family to enjoy – with an array of prizes to be won.

A number of local businesses will host workshops on the day, including coffee-making at Books and Beans and the opportunity to make your own sauce at Nando’s.

DJs from Drummonds will “bring the party out onto the streets”.

A number of other performers are also expected on stage to entertain crowds.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “This event isn’t just about having fun – important though that is.

“It is also about putting this historic quarter in the spotlight, along with its many outstanding businesses and attractions.

“They work so hard to make the heart of the Granite City a vibrant and attractive ‘must-visit’ destination.”

Supporting the Belmont Quarter

For the May edition of the Big Belmont Bash, Citymoves has been chosen as the supported charity.

The dance agency has been part of the Belmont Quarter community since 1992.

“It will receive all of the funds raised through a tombola on the day.

Chief executive Hayley Durward said: “The Big Belmont Bash has been a welcome addition to our calendar.

“We look forward to being part of the festivities.”

The Big Belmont Bash will return on Saturday May 31 at 12pm and is free for all to attend.