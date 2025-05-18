Weekend court roll – a dog strangler and a killer son

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

‘Unlucky’ e-scooter rider hit BMW in Aberdeen causing nearly £6k damage

An uninsured e-scooter rider who smashed into a BMW and was knocked out cold has been told he is lucky the incident was not more serious.

Brandon Stevenson caused almost £6,000 worth of damage to the other vehicle when he lost control of the e-scooter in the Hilton area of Aberdeen.

Stevenson, 30, ploughed into the BMW driven by a mother who was carrying her eight-year-old son, damaging the car and launching him into the air.

He landed on the road and lay there unconscious and unresponsive for around two minutes.

‘Staggering’ drink-driver left car on A97 roadside between Huntly and Rhynie

A driver seen “staggering” away from a vehicle he abandoned at the roadside near Huntly had made a “miscalculation” about his alcohol consumption, a court was told.

Robert Gibson appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol.

Eyewitnesses saw the 49-year-old dad-of-two on the side of the A97 between Rhynie and Huntly last summer.

They observed him shuffling away from his vehicle during the early hours of the morning.

Child rapist locked up after young Aberdeenshire girl, 11, suffered three-year sex abuse ordeal

An Aberdeenshire child rapist who repeatedly abused an underage girl was warned he faces a “significant” prison sentence after a jury convicted him today.

Paul Cowie sexually assaulted and raped the young survivor during a catalogue of abuse that began when the child was aged just 11.

The court heard that the girl suffered the ordeal between 2013 and 2016 in Aberdeenshire.

During the abuse, Cowie showed the child sex toys, made sexualised remarks, forced her to carry out sex acts on him, and molested her.

Buckie marine biologist jailed for child abuse video downloads

A marine biologist who was sacked after being convicted of stockpiling indecent child abuse videos has been jailed.

Digital forensic examination of Christopher McWhirter’s laptop uncovered around 180 videos in folders titled “filth” and “my dirty life”.

The computer stored hours of footage featuring children as young as four, along with extreme pornography, all downloaded between June 2021 and October 2022.

McWhirter, 32, originally from Buckie, had vehemently denied any responsibility, branding the allegations “sick” and “vile”.

Aberdeen domestic abuser choked woman and threatened to leave her brain dead

A jealous and rage-filled domestic abuser has been jailed after subjecting his former partner to terrifying assaults and threats that he would leave her “brain dead”.

Luke James, 28, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted a catalogue of violent attacks and threats against his former partner.

During a series of disturbing incidents, James repeatedly punched the woman to the face and throttled her to the point where she thought she was going to die.

James also told her he would “stab” her and would “end up murdering her”.

Fort William sex offender avoids jail for sexual assaults on teens

A Fort William sex offender who sexually assaulted three young victims has avoided jail.

Robert Lawrie was convicted of the sex assaults, indecent communication, voyeurism and sexual exposure following a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court.

At the sentencing hearing today, a sheriff said it was “alarming” that he failed to recognise the criminality of his behaviour.

The charges detailed how Lawrie, 38, targeted one teenager by striking her on the buttocks, commenting on her body and asking her intimate questions.

Inverness cocaine dealer could be made to give up £60,000 in criminal earnings

An Inverness teenager who sold cocaine across the north-east for six months could be forced to give up the money he earned while doing so, a court has heard.

Ryan-Lee Nash appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday to lodge pleas of guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and having £61,035 through criminal conduct.

Sentence was deferred on the 19-year-old, however, for the preparation of background reports.

Standing in the dock to confirm his name and his guilty pleas, Nash was told that he would now need to return to court next month to hear his fate.

Mastrick man who brandished kitchen knife during neighbour feud avoids prison

A Mastrick man who brandished a large kitchen knife at his hammer-wielding neighbour has avoided a prison sentence.

Ian Cowie, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted repeatedly pulling out the knife in a public place during a feud with the man.

The incident culminated in Cowie approaching the man’s vehicle in an attempt to scare him off.

Defending Cowie, his solicitor, Liam Mcallister, conceded his client had dealt with the situation “in the wrong way”.

Two men jailed after huge cannabis farm found in former Peterhead nightclub

Two men have been jailed after a huge cannabis farm was found hidden inside a former Peterhead nightclub.

Iraldo Sarasellil and Ronaldo Abazi, both 26, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court today to be sentenced after admitting growing and supplying the drug from inside the former Deja Vu nightclub.

Their operation came to light in September last year when police stormed the old nightspot on Queen Street and uncovered hundreds of cannabis plants.

The building was shut down and the drugs – valued at an estimated £1.5 million – were pulled seized.

Former Aberdeen man found guilty of historic abuse of young boys

A former Aberdeen man has been found guilty of historic sex offences against young boys.

Nigel Beacham, 50, targeted one of his victims in 2004, when the child was just 12, and continued abusing him until the age of 16.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is now an adult and told the jury at Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Beacham touched his penis and performed a sex act on him.

Further charges relating to three other young boys in Aberdeenshire included Beacham forcing them to watch pornography and exposing his penis to them.

Jail for man who punched his partner and spat on her mum

A man has been jailed following an incident during which he punched his partner and spat on her mum.

Steven Potter had previously admitted threatening or abusive behaviour towards the two women, as well as charges of assault and assault to injury.

His solicitor told the court that Potter may have been in the grips of a drug-induced psychosis at the time of his crimes, which took place at Morrisons in Inverness.

The charges detailed how, on December 19 2024, Potter acted in an aggressive manner towards the women, uttered derogatory remarks to his partner and her mother and repeatedly shouted and uttered threats of violence, as well as refusing to get out of his partner’s car.

Motorist 16 times over drug-drive limit disqualified in Oban

A motorist has pleaded guilty to being 16 times over the drug-driving limit.

Steven Bathgate, 35, was driving on the A85 near to Oban on August 22 2024 when police had cause to stop him at 7.50pm.

Police were concerned Bathgate was unfit to drive and conducted a roadside drug saliva test, which proved positive for illegal drugs.

Bathgate of Braes Avenue, Clydebank, was then taken by officers to Oban Police Station.

Tain man who ran from police had cannabis worth more than £20,000

A man who ran from police in Tain had cannabis potentially worth more than £20,000, a court had been told.

Dean Sutherland ran from uniformed officers when he spotted them in Mansefield Estate, Tain.

He was traced and searched, with police recovering two bags of cannabis with a combined weight of more than 1.3 kilograms.

Sutherland, 31, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.

Oban man jailed after grabbing woman and threatening to ‘kill’ in town centre

An Oban man has been jailed for four months after grabbing a woman and threatening to “kill” people.

Brendan McGuckin, who is of no fixed abode, appeared from custody at Oban Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty to seizing a woman by the body and lifting her arms using force in Station Square on May 12.

He also admitted causing fear or alarm by acting aggressively and repeatedly shouting and swearing.

Man broke into Highland hotel – then stayed for drinks

A man broke into a Highland hotel – then stayed for a two-hour drinking session, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Duncan McLaren was caught on CCTV forcing entry to the bar of the Balavil Sports Hotel in Newtonmore.

After helping himself to bottles of alcohol, he sat down at a table – and stayed for around two and a half hours.

On the same date, McLaren smashed the window of an unoccupied holiday let in the Highland village.

Woman accused of starting two fires in Fort William appears in court

A woman has appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court in connection with alleged wilful fire-raising at a block of flats in Fort William.

Emma Lauder, 32, appeared before Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald and was represented by Inverness lawyer John MacColl, who confirmed his client was making no plea to two charges.

The first charge alleges that on May 8, at the block of flats at 70–80 Kennedy Road, Plantation, Fort William, Lauder wilfully set fire to a wooden pallet that had been placed against a communal door.

The fire allegedly took effect and spread to the communal close area of the property, placing the lives of the residents in danger.

Men avoid jail after they assaulted balaclava-clad boy, 16, in Aberdeen

Two men have avoided a prison sentence after they beat up a 16-year-old boy who approached them wearing a balaclava.

Steven Dunlop, 26, and Rhian Doran, 27, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where they admitted getting into a verbal and physical altercation with the teenager and his friends as they stood on George Street in Aberdeen.

It is understood that the teens were wearing balaclavas when one of them accidentally walked into a parked car, sending the two older men into hysterics.

That then sparked the fight, which saw the teenager put in a headlock and punched in the face, the court was told.

Oban man had to put his pet dog down – so strangled it in the bathroom

An Oban man who pleaded guilty to strangling his American Bully dog has been warned he faces jail for the “awful” crime.

Harry Russell, 42, killed his dog, called Rex, after a neighbour complained about his pet’s aggressive behaviour.

After agreeing with his then-partner that Rex should be put down, Russell took the dog into a bathroom and throttled him to death, Oban Sheriff Court was told.

Russell appeared in court yesterday and admitted carrying out the killing at an address on Hazeldene Crescent, Oban, in April 2021.

Community payback officer handed penalty points for head-on crash on A85 near Tyndrum

A community payback supervisor admitted to tailgating on the A85 near Tyndrum, causing a head-on crash.

Sophie Lejeune, 35, was on a motorbike on September 24 2024, when she drove without due care and attention and failed to leave a safe stopping distance while overtaking.

Oban Sheriff Court heard on Monday that the incident happened near to Abrinbea Cottage, when Lejeune crossed into the path of an oncoming vehicle, causing an accident.

While no one was seriously injured, emergency services attended the scene. It was discovered that Lejeune had suffered an injury to her leg.

Dangerous driver sped away from police – then reported car stolen

A dangerous driver sped away from police in Inverness, then reported his vehicle stolen.

James Milne drove the wrong way down a one-way street, ignored police blue lights and ran a red light before officers stood down.

He reported the car he had been driving stolen, but later admitted to police he had been driving.

Milne, 23, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of dangerous driving in relation to the incident on March 14 last year.

Second man accused of Johnny Foxes attempted murder

A second person has appeared in court accused of the attempted murder of a man at an Inverness nightspot.

Aiden Mackenzie appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court to face a charge that he assaulted Daniel Mackay at Johnny Foxes.

The 20-year-old also faces an additional charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

The alleged incident occurred at the late-night Bank Street bar at around 12.30am on Sunday, April 13 this year.

Peterhead man killed mum in frenzied knife attack in her home

A Peterhead man has admitted stabbing his mum to death in a brutal knife attack at their home.

Jonathon Divers, 32, struck Elizabeth Watson, 58, at least 40 times at their home in Peterhead on June 27 2023.

Divers – who was previously locked up aged 17 for stabbing a stranger in the neck – argued with churchgoer Elizabeth after she raised concerns due to the effects of alcohol on him.

He went on to repeatedly hit grandmother Elizabeth with a knife when she told him to leave the property.

Inverness dad jailed for delivering £14,820 of cocaine to Oban

An Inverness dad who couriered £14,820 of cocaine to Oban will spend the next 18 months behind bars.

Aaron Grant, 26, had argued that, as a single parent to a young child, he should not be sent to jail. But Sheriff Euan Cameron said there was no alternative to custody.

Oban Sheriff Court heard on Wednesday that Grant, of Millerton Avenue, had got himself into trouble with a drug debt.

Grant pled guilty at an earlier hearing.

Rowing coach sexually assaulted woman outside Aberdeen boat club

A senior Aberdeen rowing coach has been sentenced in court for sexually assaulting a woman and assaulting a young rower.

Ian Duncan appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted repeatedly touching the bottom of a teenager, who was under the age of 18, in 2013 and 2014.

Duncan was a trustee of Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association (ASRA) until April 2021 and a rowing coach there for more than 20 years.

He also admitted sexually assaulting a woman in January 2012 by kissing her and attempting to insert his tongue in her mouth.

