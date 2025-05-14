All the best pictures from the Aberdeen Glee Challenge regional final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All the best pictures from the Aberdeen Glee Challenge regional final

Broomhill, Brimmond, Skene Square, Ashley Road, Fernielea, Elrick, Cults, Milltimber and Seafield primaries all took part on the night.

Winners FernieGlee from Fernielea School celebrate.
By Jamie Sinclair

A champion school was crowned as Aberdeen’s Glee Challenge regional final took place at the Music Hall last night.

The winners from the previous rounds came together for one final performance to decide who would be crowned the city’s best..

There have been some fantastic performances from all of the schools involved across the heats.

But after a hotly-contested competition, those primary schools taking part in the final were Skene Square, Broomhill, Brimmond, Cults, Milltimber, Ashley Road, Fernielea, Elrick, and Seafield.

The big winner, after a night of “Scottish contemporary pop and rock’ ended up being the youngsters of Fernielea.

They will now go forward for the National Final, which will take place on June 22 at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh.

The competition is organised by the Frisson Foundation, which works to encourage primary school kids to get involved with music and the arts.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture all the action from the regional final.

Skene Square Primary School

Ashley Road Primary School

Fernielea Primary School

Elrick Primary School

Seafield Primary School

Milltimber Primary School

Broomhill Primary School

Brimmond Primary School

Cults Primary School

 

