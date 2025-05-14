All the best pictures from the Aberdeen Glee Challenge regional final

A champion school was crowned as Aberdeen’s Glee Challenge regional final took place at the Music Hall last night.

The winners from the previous rounds came together for one final performance to decide who would be crowned the city’s best..

There have been some fantastic performances from all of the schools involved across the heats.

But after a hotly-contested competition, those primary schools taking part in the final were Skene Square, Broomhill, Brimmond, Cults, Milltimber, Ashley Road, Fernielea, Elrick, and Seafield.

The big winner, after a night of “Scottish contemporary pop and rock’ ended up being the youngsters of Fernielea.

They will now go forward for the National Final, which will take place on June 22 at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh.

The competition is organised by the Frisson Foundation, which works to encourage primary school kids to get involved with music and the arts.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture all the action from the regional final.

Skene Square Primary School

Ashley Road Primary School

Fernielea Primary School

Elrick Primary School

Seafield Primary School

Milltimber Primary School

Broomhill Primary School

Brimmond Primary School

Cults Primary School