For sale: Inverness property that was finalist on Scotland’s Home of the Year

1 Victoria Terrace won first place in the Highland heat of the 2021 contest.

By Ross Hempseed
Victoria Terrace in Inverness.
Victoria Terrace in Inverness. Image: Galbraith.

An Inverness terrace property that appeared on Scotland’s Home of the Year has been put up for sale.

Located on Victoria Terrace in the highly desirable Crown area of Inverness, the property was once accommodation for the colonel stationed at Cameron Barracks.

The owners purchased the property 14 years ago and have renovated the property and grounds.

In 2021, the owners submitted their home for TV’s Scotland’s Home of the Year, competing in the Highland heat in which Victoria Terrace romped to victory.

The property is listed with Galbraith for £600,000.

Victoria Terrace spans three floors, with entry via the hallway.

The entrance hall. Image: Galbraith.

On the ground floor is the drawing room with hardwood floors, ceiling cornicing and large windows which flood the room with light.

Towards the back of the property is the dining room, with a beautiful hanging light fixture. There is also a guest toilet.

The drawing room. Image: Galbraith.
The dining room. Image: Galbraith.

The dining kitchen has a rustic charm with wooden countertops and light blue cabinets, with space for informal seating.

A drying rail hangs from the ceiling.

Victoria Terrace is located near Inverness city centre

The kitchen. Image: Galbraith.
The utility room. Image: Galbraith.

Connected to the kitchen is a utility room, which has space for a refrigerator, washer and dryer, and access to the garden.

Heading up the iron-wrought staircase, the first floor has a sitting room featuring hardwood floors and a wood-burning fire.

The landing. Image: Galbraith.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Galbraith.
The study. Image: Galbraith.

There is also a study with arched windows, two bedrooms and a toilet.

The second floor has the master bedroom, with views out over the city centre and a small separate dressing area.

A second floor bedroom. Image: Galbraith.
The sitting room. Image: Galbraith.

There is also another bedroom and the large family bathroom, with a roll-top bathtub and a separate shower.

There is an additional bathroom on this floor.

The family bathroom. Image: Galbraith.

At the rear of the property is the back garden, with a designated seating area, shed and lawn, with various plants and shrubs creating a small green space in the middle of the city.

The back garden. Image: Galbraith.

Victoria Terrace is located in the Crown area of Inverness, which has great transport connections and is only a short walk from the city centre.

