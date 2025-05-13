Shock as Brume and Brander duo announce they are to withdraw from Lossie pub project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shock as Brume and Brander duo announce they are to withdraw from Lossie pub project

Katie and Phil Witton, who also own Foggies in Elgin, say they have lost thousands of pounds on the project.

By Jamie Sinclair
The Brume and Brander was to have opened this month. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
The team behind plans to reopen the Brander Arms in Lossiemouth have announced they are being forced to abandon the plan.

In a Facebook post, Katie and Phil Witton said that despite big plans for the pub – which was to have been renamed Brume and Brander – they have been hit by one too many setbacks.

And the couple, who also own Foggies in Elgin, say they have lost thousands of pounds on the project.

Katie and Phil Witton. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

It was announced back in February that they would be taking on the challenge to breathe new life into the Brander Arms.

There had been plans for the pub to open at some point this month.

Locals had been very much looking forward to visiting the new business.

And on social media today they described the announcement as “sad news”.

Katie and Phil’s post reads: “We’re heartbroken to announce that we’ve made the difficult decision to withdraw from the Brander Bar project in Lossiemouth.

“We had big plans for this space — to create something truly special for the community.

“And we invested a huge amount of time, energy, and money to bring that vision to life.

“Sadly, due to circumstances completely out of our control, we’ve been unable to move forward.”

Just what has beaten bid to bring the Brander Arms back to life?

The couple listed issues with regenerating the building as the key factor in their decision to withdraw.

In their statement they reveal the building still has no electricity supply and they have had trouble securing access for tradespeople.

They add that the challenges faced made it “impossible to carry out the work required to open”.

The pub was formerly known as the Brander Arms. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

In the post, they also thanked all of the tradespeople who had been involved in the project and who will be affected by the decision.

“We’ve lost thousands of pounds in this process and are absolutely devastated — but we’re not done.

“We’ll regroup and refocus, and we’ll be back stronger.”

“Thank you to everyone who supported us — and to the brilliant local community who were just as excited as we were.”

“We’re down, but not out!”

Locals devastated by Brume and Brander blow

Locals took to social media to commiserate with the couple.

One posted: “Such a sad announcement.

“Loads were looking forward to this place opening.”

Another writes: “Gutted for you guys.

“What an awful situation to find yourselves in.”

The Brander Arms closed in September last year after it was put up for sale by the Elgin and Lossiemouth Harbour Company.

The closure was apparently needed so repairs could be made to the harbour.

Announcing their intention to bring it back to life, Katie and Phil told us “We are big advocates of bars not shutting down”.

