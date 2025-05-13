Shock as Brume and Brander duo announce they are to withdraw from Lossie pub project

The team behind plans to reopen the Brander Arms in Lossiemouth have announced they are being forced to abandon the plan.

In a Facebook post, Katie and Phil Witton said that despite big plans for the pub – which was to have been renamed Brume and Brander – they have been hit by one too many setbacks.

And the couple, who also own Foggies in Elgin, say they have lost thousands of pounds on the project.

It was announced back in February that they would be taking on the challenge to breathe new life into the Brander Arms.

There had been plans for the pub to open at some point this month.

Locals had been very much looking forward to visiting the new business.

And on social media today they described the announcement as “sad news”.

Katie and Phil’s post reads: “We’re heartbroken to announce that we’ve made the difficult decision to withdraw from the Brander Bar project in Lossiemouth.

“We had big plans for this space — to create something truly special for the community.

“And we invested a huge amount of time, energy, and money to bring that vision to life.

“Sadly, due to circumstances completely out of our control, we’ve been unable to move forward.”

Just what has beaten bid to bring the Brander Arms back to life?

The couple listed issues with regenerating the building as the key factor in their decision to withdraw.

In their statement they reveal the building still has no electricity supply and they have had trouble securing access for tradespeople.

They add that the challenges faced made it “impossible to carry out the work required to open”.

In the post, they also thanked all of the tradespeople who had been involved in the project and who will be affected by the decision.

“We’ve lost thousands of pounds in this process and are absolutely devastated — but we’re not done.

“We’ll regroup and refocus, and we’ll be back stronger.”

“Thank you to everyone who supported us — and to the brilliant local community who were just as excited as we were.”

“We’re down, but not out!”

Locals devastated by Brume and Brander blow

Locals took to social media to commiserate with the couple.

One posted: “Such a sad announcement.

“Loads were looking forward to this place opening.”

Another writes: “Gutted for you guys.

“What an awful situation to find yourselves in.”

The Brander Arms closed in September last year after it was put up for sale by the Elgin and Lossiemouth Harbour Company.

The closure was apparently needed so repairs could be made to the harbour.

Announcing their intention to bring it back to life, Katie and Phil told us “We are big advocates of bars not shutting down”.