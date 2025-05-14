Colin Farquhar: M&S shuts with a whimper but can Union Street come back with a bang?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Colin Farquhar: M&S shuts with a whimper but can Union Street come back with a bang?

The quiet closure of M&S marks another step in Aberdeen’s retail decline and a call for a revamp of the city centre.

Colin Farquhar
Colin Farquhar column on M&S.
By Colin Farquhar

So there it goes; the death of another long-standing Union Street fixture – ‘not with a bang, but with a whimper’. This was T.S Eliot writing in The Hollow Men, likely not prophesying the struggles of 21st-Century high street retail in Aberdeen, but accurate nonetheless.

Ahead of schedule, M&S at the St Nicholas Centre closed its doors for the last time last week to very little fanfare, as its replacement at Union Square roars into life. We were supposed to have it until late summer.

Firstly, I hope any staff who have lost their earnings during the process have been looked after, although it appears many have been transferred to the new flagship.

Eighty-one years of trading quietly ceased, the store joins Debenhams and John Lewis as a monument to an image of Aberdeen city centre long past – an Unholy Trinity of empty department stores.

Meanwhile, Union Street still coughs and splutters. ‘This is the way the world ends’.

I found myself in the Bon Accord and St Nicholas Centres on Saturday morning, and passing through into the square ahead of the old M&S entrance I found no real discernible change as yet.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill is taking over a unit in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre.
The empty unit is just at the St Nicholas Square entrance of the shopping centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

As a man who is very nearly a certain age – you may have noticed my distinguished grey hair – I’m quite accustomed to going to M&S to pick up a shirt, or even their long-johns, which I swear by.

But prints now cover the closed entrance doors and windows redirecting us all to the branch at Union Square, another symptom of the damage done to Union Street since the centre was opened.

Passersby continued their days in the sun seemingly with no reflection, avoiding the street theatre which has begun to occupy that part of the town, already gearing up to party at 10.30am, unlikely to improve any in the absence of M&S.

At least, by virtue of the nice weather, there were plenty of people going around.

But another hollowed out space in a street of hollowed out spaces with only minimal signs of improvement the further we get along the road. It would be easy to paint a depressing picture.

Yet, to pinch from T.S. Eliot again, it ain’t The Wasteland yet. Aberdeen remains the largest and most economically important city in a very wealthy part of the world and the means to create opportunity from these challenges should be at our fingertips.

‘What are the roots that clutch, what branches grow out of this stony rubbish’ – Eliot maybe was referring to the grievances of the granite city after all. We have to work out what will endure, as shopping increasingly turns online.

The answer is probably people, and we need to work out what will drag them, by hook or by crook, into town, as retail ebbs away, or retreats to sunnier climes like Union Square, where footfall appears pretty consistent.

You can’t organically create a thriving city centre. Intervention is needed, as ultimately it was a different intervention that pulled people away.

A long-term plan for improved city centre living and bringing the upper floors of Union Street back into use is hugely promising – there’s a lot of empty space up there, as there is on the deck, but a lot of work is needed.

Union Street bunting seagulls
The bunting could have some extra purposes on top of adding some colour to Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Imagine though a renewed central boulevard of Union Street, reinvented and greened, which due to the city’s geography will always run like a river through the heart of the city, flowing into North and South.

One where students and young professionals lived above, and nightlife, hospitality, arts and tourism thrived below. You’ll say ‘never’ but it works in other places.

A bold plan for full pedestrianisation, where you might have to put up with bus gates for a bit longer, but the pay-off feels more worth it.

One which is well-connected by public transport and active travel routes to the refreshed beach.

The need for long-term vision and infrastructural change at the heart of Aberdeen has never been more apparent in my eyes.

And what then, of these empty spaces in this ‘Unreal City’. The brooding long shadows of the Debenhams, John Lewis and Marks and Spencer, all imposing and fragile in their predicament, both permanent and not.

At the end of the day it’s pretty binary. You either use them for something else, or you knock them down; tear them down or turn them over, because it’s unlikely an all out resurgence of department sized stores is coming back.

On the day the closure of M&S was announced I popped in to M&S and went to the cafe with a pal, one with a keen interest in the arts and the regeneration of town centres. We both wondered what else it could be. The only answer is that it could be anything.

Colin Farquhar works as a creative spaces manager and film programmer in the north-east culture sector 

