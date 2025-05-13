Three-vehicle crash closes busy Peterhead road for hours

Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to the scene of a crash on the A982 at Peterhead this afternoon.

The crash was first reported just after 3.30pm on Tuesday, May 13.

It happened on the A982 South Road near its junction with Meethill Road.

The fire service received a call-out at 3.36pm and have deployed two appliances – one from Ellon and one from Peterhead – to the scene.

Police and ambulance are also on scene.

The road was closed for more than six hours as an investigation was carried out.

The route has since reopened.

In an earlier statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.30pm on Tuesday, May 13, police received a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A982 South Road at Peterhead.

“Emergency services remain at the scene.”

An ambulance spokesperson added: “We can confirm we have been called to a road traffic collision on the A982 in Peterhead.

“We have dispatched a number of resources to the scene, including our trauma team and air ambulance.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

