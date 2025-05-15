GALLERY: Dance stars cha-cha for charity at Strictly Inverness launch night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Dance stars cha-cha for charity at Strictly Inverness launch night

Dance fans enjoyed a night of glitz and glamour as Strictly Inverness returns for its 14th year. Take a look at our fabulous photo gallery - it's definitely a 10!

Strictly Inverness 2025, Launch Night. Image by Paul Campbell
By Gemma Bibby & Emma Grady

Hundreds of dance enthusiasts gathered on Wednesday evening for the launch of Strictly Inverness 2025, marking the event’s 14th year.

Organised by Highland Hospice, the evening featured performances from various Highland dance schools, showcasing local talent. Attendees also got a first look at this year’s competitors, as both the Thursday and Friday teams presented their group routines.

Performers took to the stage before a panel of judges and an audience of more than 600 people.

Since January, participants have been training three times a week in preparation for the event. Each dancer has also been involved in fundraising efforts, securing corporate sponsors to support Highland Hospice. 

The competition continues with semi-finals on Thursday and Friday, leading up to the Grand Final on Saturday, 17th May, where BBC Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden will serve as a guest judge.

Photographer Paul Campbell went along to capture the action.

Eden Court Adult Jazz Class.
A mix of Hip Hop dance from CCD company.
Dance in Action Studio perform a piece dedicated to breast cancer.
A mix of Hip Hop dance from CCD company.
Intermediate PUK Company.
Contestants from Team Friday perform a group dance.
Intermediate PUK Company.
Eden Court Youth Dance.
Team Cheer Love.
Team Cheer Love.
Contestants from Team Friday perform a group dance.
Intermediate PUK Company.
Contestants from Team Friday perform a group dance.
Contestants from Team Friday perform a group dance.
Dance in Action Studio perform a piece dedicated to breast cancer.
Contestants from Team Friday perform a group dance.
Contestants from Team Friday perform a group dance.
Cheryl Heggie School of Dance.
A mix of Hip Hop dance from CCD company.
A mix of Hip Hop dance from CCD company.
A mix of Hip Hop dance from CCD company.
A mix of Hip Hop dance from CCD company.
Advanced PUK Company.
TFX dance group grabs some attention.
Dance in Action Studio perform a piece dedicated to breast cancer.
Dance in Action Studio perform.
Contestants from Team Thursday perform a group dance.
Host for this year’s event Brian Elrick.
Street Struck dance group.
Street Struck dance group.
Performers from the Elegance Dance Company.
Juvenile World champion Lilly Kelman, performing traditional Highland Dance.
Contestants from Team Thursday perform a group dance.
Contestants from Team Thursday perform a group dance.
Dance in Action Studio perform.
Contestants from Team Friday perform a group dance.
Cheryl Heggie School of Dance.
Performers from the Elegance Dance Company.
A mix of Hip Hop dance from CCD company.
Dance in Action Studio perform.
Niall Ross, Communications Assistant at Highland Hospice is taking part in this year event.
A twist on Highland dance from the Lilly Kelman School of Highland Dance.
Advanced PUK Company.
Fraser School of Highland Dance.
Contestants from Team Friday perform a group dance.
A twist on Highland dance from the Lilly Kelman School of Highland Dance
Contestants from Team Thursday perform a group dance.
Contestants from Team Thursday perform a group dance.
Contestants from Team Thursday perform a group dance.
Fraser School of Highland Dance.
Fraser School of Highland Dance.
Dance in Action Studio perform.
Dance in Action Studio perform a piece dedicated to breast cancer.
Dance group, Street Struck.
Team Cheer Love.
Advanced PUK Company.
A twist on Highland dance from the Lilly Kelman School of Highland Dance.
CCD company.
Eden Court Adult Jazz Class choreographer Laura MacLennan watches on.
Contestants from Team Friday perform a group dance.
A mix of Hip Hop dance from CCD company.
Team Cheer Love.
Young dancers watch on from the side-lines.
TFX dance group.
Eden Court Adult Jazz Class.
Contestants from Team Friday perform a group dance.
Dance in Action Studio perform.
TFX dance group.
Young dancers watch on from the side-lines.
A mix of Hip Hop dance from CCD company.
Fraser School of Highland Dance.
Cheryl Heggie School of Dance.
Dance in Action Studio perform a piece dedicated to breast cancer.
Cheryl Heggie School of Dance.
Street Struck.
CCD company.

Conversation