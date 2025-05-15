GALLERY: Dance stars cha-cha for charity at Strictly Inverness launch night

Hundreds of dance enthusiasts gathered on Wednesday evening for the launch of Strictly Inverness 2025, marking the event’s 14th year.

Organised by Highland Hospice, the evening featured performances from various Highland dance schools, showcasing local talent. Attendees also got a first look at this year’s competitors, as both the Thursday and Friday teams presented their group routines.

Performers took to the stage before a panel of judges and an audience of more than 600 people.

Since January, participants have been training three times a week in preparation for the event. Each dancer has also been involved in fundraising efforts, securing corporate sponsors to support Highland Hospice.

The competition continues with semi-finals on Thursday and Friday, leading up to the Grand Final on Saturday, 17th May, where BBC Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden will serve as a guest judge.

Photographer Paul Campbell went along to capture the action.