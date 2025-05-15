In Pictures: Pittodrie cocktails kick off Perth Races Ladies Day
The glamour and fun started early at Pittodrie, where dozens gathered for breakfast and cocktails before heading to Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day.
ByGemma Bibby & Kath Flannery
The event promised a glamorous mix of racing, fashion, and fun – topped off with an afterparty hosted by Denise van Outen. With the title of “Grand Lady 2025” on the line, did one of these stylish guests take the win?
Press and Journal photographer Kath Flannery was there to capture the glamour before they made their way to Perth.
