In Pictures: Pittodrie cocktails kick off Perth Races Ladies Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

In Pictures: Pittodrie cocktails kick off Perth Races Ladies Day

The glamour and fun started early at Pittodrie, where dozens gathered for breakfast and cocktails before heading to Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day.

Rhona Mackie, Darcy Buyers and Jillian Sim. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Rhona Mackie, Darcy Buyers and Jillian Sim. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Gemma Bibby & Kath Flannery

Dozens of ladies kicked off their day in style with breakfast and cocktails at Pittodrie, before heading to Perth Races for the annual Edinburgh Gin Ladies Day.

The event promised a glamorous mix of racing, fashion, and fun – topped off with an afterparty hosted by Denise van Outen. With the title of “Grand Lady 2025” on the line, did one of these stylish guests take the win?

Press and Journal photographer Kath Flannery was there to capture the glamour before they made their way to Perth.

Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Hazel Corkan celebrating her 50th with friends.
Aberdeen ladies celebrating friend Hazel Corkan’s 50th Birthday at the races. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Aberdeen ladies celebrating friend Hazel Corkan’s 50th Birthday at the races. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Amy Mennie, Chelsea Stables and Cherelle Greig.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Ashleigh Nicoll and Laura Milne.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Sharon Watson winning best dressed.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Emma Watson and Helena kidd.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.
Harri Campbell and Lara Thomason.
Moyra Smart, Chloe Stitchell and Rachel McDonald.
Kirstin Campbell and Rachel Haig.
Pittodrie to Perth Ladies Race Day Breakfast and cocktails.

Read more from Perth Races Ladies Day

Best pictures of Ladies’ Day at Perth Racecourse

 

Conversation