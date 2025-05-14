‘She died of a broken heart’: Mum remembers Heather Aird a year after Skye Live tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘She died of a broken heart’: Mum remembers Heather Aird a year after Skye Live tragedy

Monica shares the pain of losing her daughter, who was passionate about music.

By Louise Glen
Heather air with ginger hear and a green dress with black design.
Heather Aird died at Skye Live Festival in May. Image: Facebook.

A year after the sudden death of her daughter at the Skye Live music festival, Heather Aird’s mother has spoken of her family’s enduring heartbreak.

Heather, 49, collapsed at the event in Portree in May 2024. Despite the efforts of emergency crews, she died at the scene.

Monica Aird, who lives in Poulton-le-Fylde near Blackpool, revealed that in the weeks leading up to her death, Heather had suffered another personal tragedy.

A year on from tragedy at Skye Live

As Monica explained, Heather may have died of a broken heart, having lost the love of her life shortly before making the trip to Skye.

Heather lived in Preston with her partner, Darren, and held a job she loved, despite its challenges.

Heather Aird Skye Live
Skye Live. Image: Supplied.

She managed the prison library at HMP Preston, having previously worked in the city’s Harris Library, and before that in administrative jobs.

Monica said Heather put her “heart and soul” into her work.

Because her job was so all-consuming, she ensured that every moment outside of work was spent doing the things she loved.

With a Scottish father from Ayrshire, Heather often felt the pull of heading north.

On weekends, she would immerse herself in the company of musicians and traditional music fans.

“She was into traditional music,” Monica said. “In fact, an up-and-coming group of musicians met up last Sunday in the Glad Cafe in Glasgow, and all these people sang a song for Heather.”

Monica had been to Skye live three times

Monica, Heather’s brother Andrew and her uncle attended the event.

Monica said: “It was lovely, something very emotional and special.

“It was something that we had not really appreciated about Heather, that she had helped lots of musicians.

“She always bought their CDs and supported them.”

Heather’s list of favourite bands reads like a who’s who of Scottish music: Skerryvore, Tide Lines, Stornoway rockers Peat and Diesel, and Blue Rose Code.

Skerryvore, Skye Live Heather Aird
Skerryvore. Image: Jason Hedges.

Monica continued: “Skerryvore were singing at the festival when Heather collapsed and died. We had a beautiful message from the band members of Skerryvore after it happened.

“That meant a lot to us.”

Heather had lived with Crohn’s disease and required regular injections, but she had no other known medical conditions. Therefore, her death came as a complete shock to her family.

An inquest into her death at Skye Live, held in Inverness, revealed she had suffered an aortic dissection.

Heather was in pain when she got to Skye

Monica said: “When she got to Broadford, she was in a lot of pain, which may have been a warning about her aorta, and that it was about to give way.

“It was sad and such a shock. She was staying in the hostel. This was her third time at Skye Live.

“She kept in touch with me all the time, and I hadn’t heard from her.

“I phoned the hostel to ask if they had seen her, and they said, ‘You’ll have to contact the police; they have taken her things.’

“I really did not know what had happened. At the same time as I was phoning, a police lady arrived at my door.”

Monica was told that at the time of her death, Heather had been standing with someone she had been talking to. This person was with Heather when she collapsed.

Skye Live Music Festival big top.
Heather sadly died at the Skye Live festival. Image: SKye Live Music Festival/ Ryan Buchanan.

“They said she was having such fun.”

Monica said she was glad to hear that her daughter was enjoying the festival, because in the weeks leading up to Skye Live, her life had been struck by tragedy.

“Her partner had died in the weeks leading up to Skye Live, and as she had booked all of her travel and accommodation in advance, she decided she would go.

“She tried to remain positive after Darren’s death, and she would say, ‘I am alive; I need to keep living.”

‘She had a broken heart’

“But to me, it seems like she had a broken heart, and I think that is what she died of. She was heartbroken to lose Darren.

“The person she was talking to just before she collapsed said she was talking about Darren.”

Monica continued: “Grief hits you in waves. When it comes over me, I just have to let it pass. It has been a tough year, and it is desperate to think that it is not going to go away; it is going to be all the time.

“I have a lot of friends and a supportive family. But I miss the love she gave me and all the phone calls and outings. She was a very special daughter.

“When she found Darren a little bit later on in life, she found love. But that was cruelly taken away.”

