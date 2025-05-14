‘She died of a broken heart’: Mum remembers Heather Aird a year after Skye Live tragedy

A year after the sudden death of her daughter at the Skye Live music festival, Heather Aird’s mother has spoken of her family’s enduring heartbreak.

Heather, 49, collapsed at the event in Portree in May 2024. Despite the efforts of emergency crews, she died at the scene.

Monica Aird, who lives in Poulton-le-Fylde near Blackpool, revealed that in the weeks leading up to her death, Heather had suffered another personal tragedy.

A year on from tragedy at Skye Live

As Monica explained, Heather may have died of a broken heart, having lost the love of her life shortly before making the trip to Skye.

Heather lived in Preston with her partner, Darren, and held a job she loved, despite its challenges.

She managed the prison library at HMP Preston, having previously worked in the city’s Harris Library, and before that in administrative jobs.

Monica said Heather put her “heart and soul” into her work.

Because her job was so all-consuming, she ensured that every moment outside of work was spent doing the things she loved.

With a Scottish father from Ayrshire, Heather often felt the pull of heading north.

On weekends, she would immerse herself in the company of musicians and traditional music fans.

“She was into traditional music,” Monica said. “In fact, an up-and-coming group of musicians met up last Sunday in the Glad Cafe in Glasgow, and all these people sang a song for Heather.”

Monica had been to Skye live three times

Monica, Heather’s brother Andrew and her uncle attended the event.

Monica said: “It was lovely, something very emotional and special.

“It was something that we had not really appreciated about Heather, that she had helped lots of musicians.

“She always bought their CDs and supported them.”

Heather’s list of favourite bands reads like a who’s who of Scottish music: Skerryvore, Tide Lines, Stornoway rockers Peat and Diesel, and Blue Rose Code.

Monica continued: “Skerryvore were singing at the festival when Heather collapsed and died. We had a beautiful message from the band members of Skerryvore after it happened.

“That meant a lot to us.”

Heather had lived with Crohn’s disease and required regular injections, but she had no other known medical conditions. Therefore, her death came as a complete shock to her family.

An inquest into her death at Skye Live, held in Inverness, revealed she had suffered an aortic dissection.

Heather was in pain when she got to Skye

Monica said: “When she got to Broadford, she was in a lot of pain, which may have been a warning about her aorta, and that it was about to give way.

“It was sad and such a shock. She was staying in the hostel. This was her third time at Skye Live.

“She kept in touch with me all the time, and I hadn’t heard from her.

“I phoned the hostel to ask if they had seen her, and they said, ‘You’ll have to contact the police; they have taken her things.’

“I really did not know what had happened. At the same time as I was phoning, a police lady arrived at my door.”

Monica was told that at the time of her death, Heather had been standing with someone she had been talking to. This person was with Heather when she collapsed.

“They said she was having such fun.”

Monica said she was glad to hear that her daughter was enjoying the festival, because in the weeks leading up to Skye Live, her life had been struck by tragedy.

“Her partner had died in the weeks leading up to Skye Live, and as she had booked all of her travel and accommodation in advance, she decided she would go.

“She tried to remain positive after Darren’s death, and she would say, ‘I am alive; I need to keep living.”

‘She had a broken heart’

“But to me, it seems like she had a broken heart, and I think that is what she died of. She was heartbroken to lose Darren.

“The person she was talking to just before she collapsed said she was talking about Darren.”

Monica continued: “Grief hits you in waves. When it comes over me, I just have to let it pass. It has been a tough year, and it is desperate to think that it is not going to go away; it is going to be all the time.

“I have a lot of friends and a supportive family. But I miss the love she gave me and all the phone calls and outings. She was a very special daughter.

“When she found Darren a little bit later on in life, she found love. But that was cruelly taken away.”

