News Probe launched into 'unexplained death' at Rosemount flat Police cars and ambulances were seen on the residential Aberdeen street yesterday. By Graham Fleming May 14 2025, 10:03 am May 14 2025, 10:03 am Police were in attendance at Farmers Hall. Image: DC Thomson Enquiries have been launched into the "unexplained death" of a man at a Rosemount flat. Both police cars and ambulances were called to Farmers Hall in Rosemount at 4.50pm outside a block of flats. That was after police were alerted to a death in the residential Rosemount street. Onlookers then saw the vehicles "racing" to the quiet Aberdeen street, where they parked outside a block of flats. The death is not thought to be suspicious. Image: DC Thomson Officers could be seen working inside the block as they launched a probe into the death. There are believed to be any suspicious circumstances. Police have since left the scene. Police launch probe into unexplained Rosemount death A police spokesperson said: "Around 4.50pm on Tuesday, May 13, police received a report of the death of a man in the Farmers Hall area of Aberdeen. "The death is being treated as unexplained, pending further enquiries, but there is not thought to be any suspicious circumstances." A rapid response vehicle was sent to Farmers Hall by the Scottish Ambulance Service. A SAS spokesperson said: "We received a call at 5.21pm on May 13 to attend an incident at Farmers Hall in Rosemount, Aberdeen. "A rapid response vehicle was dispatched to the scene."
