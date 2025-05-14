Probe launched into ‘unexplained death’ at Rosemount flat

Enquiries have been launched into the “unexplained death” of a man at a Rosemount flat.

Both police cars and ambulances were called to Farmers Hall in Rosemount at 4.50pm outside a block of flats.

That was after police were alerted to a death in the residential Rosemount street.

Onlookers then saw the vehicles “racing” to the quiet Aberdeen street, where they parked outside a block of flats.

Officers could be seen working inside the block as they launched a probe into the death.

There are believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Police have since left the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 4.50pm on Tuesday, May 13, police received a report of the death of a man in the Farmers Hall area of Aberdeen.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, pending further enquiries, but there is not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”

A rapid response vehicle was sent to Farmers Hall by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A SAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 5.21pm on May 13 to attend an incident at Farmers Hall in Rosemount, Aberdeen.

“A rapid response vehicle was dispatched to the scene.”