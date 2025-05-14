Driver in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after three-vehicle crash on Peterhead road

A 67-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a serious crash on a busy Peterhead road.

The crash was first reported on the A982 South Road near its junction with Meethill Road just after 3.30pm on Tuesday.

It involved a white Kia Creed, a white Volkswagen Transporter and a red Seat Alhambra.

It has been revealed that the driver of the Volkswagen was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The occupants of the other vehicles received treatment for non-serious injuries.

The fire service, police and ambulance service were all in attendance as well as an air ambulance.

The road was closed for more than six hours as an investigation was carried out and the road has since reopened.

Road policing sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: “Emergency services attended a crash involving a white Kia Ceed, a white Volkswagen Transporter and a red Seat Alhambra on the A982 South Road at Peterhead around 3.30pm on Tuesday, May 13.

“The 67-year-old male driver of the Volkswagen was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries.

“The occupants of the other two vehicles received treatment for non-serious injuries.

“I would ask for anyone who was in the area who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam of the vehicles involved prior to the collision to contact us on 101 quoting incident 2279 of May 13.”