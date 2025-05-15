Ethan Walker: Goals have changed for injured Ellon footballer

An Ellon teen who suffered severe injuries while on a football scholarship in the USA has spoken about how his life has changed.

Ethan Walker was walking back to his accommodation in New York in 2023 when he was involved in a car crash.

The talented footballer suffered two brain injuries, a fractured skull, a lacerated lung and fractures of his pelvis, left hand, shoulder and right tibia.

There were also facial lacerations, nerve damage and ligament damage to his right knee.

As part of his recovery, his surgeon came up with the suggestion – which initially felt somewhat outlandish – that he cycle to Munich for Scotland’s opening game at Euro 2024.

That became a reality and the story of Ethan’s journey has since been showcased in the documentary Make it to Munich.

Almost a year on from the journey, Ethan is still adjusting to some of the changes forced upon him by the accident.

For the now 19-year-old, one of the biggest things he has had to come to terms with is that he won’t be able to play football anymore.

That has forced him to shift his goals – and he is now putting all of his enthusiasm and effort into studying sports coaching and working as a lifeguard.

“When I went over to America, I wanted to pursue football to the highest level that I could,” he told The Press and Journal.

“In all honesty, I knew there was a chance after the first surgery that football may not be realistic for me.

“Now I want to focus on coaching and be as successful as possible in the game that I love.”

The goals have shifted for Ethan

Before the accident, he had been thoroughly enjoying both studying and getting the chance to play with some top-quality players.

One way that Ethan has managed to fill the void left by not being able to play is by coaching.

He has also returned to Longside FC, the team he played for before making the move stateside.

Ethan is not allowed to be tackled or head the ball, but can still take a minor role in training.

“The training games are still manageable for me,” he said.

“I just drop in to central midfield and play passes from there.

“Even now I can still hit an amazing free kick and ping balls about!

“I suppose I’m a bit of a dead ball specialist, which is changed days from my time as a central defender.

“I’m loving coaching and it’s been a successful first season for me, as we won promotion.”

Ethan is also making the right moves in his education

He is currently studying sports coaching at Nescol.

“Ultimately, I want to end up with a degree in coaching,” he said.

“I want to take this as far as I can.

“Whether that’s getting to the highest level I can in football, or maybe PE teaching, I’m always looking to push myself.”

Day-to-day life goes on for Ethan

Despite the severity of his injuries, the teenager’s life has returned to normality.

He’s back working, studying and working out in the gym.

Ethan is full of praise for his family and loved ones, who have been “a massive help throughout all of this”.

He lives in Auchangatt with his mum Jaclyn, dad Paul, and sister Sienna.

He said: “I’m not sure I would be in the same position just now without them

“They’ve been really good to me.

“Thankfully everything has largely stayed the same.

“I’m working, studying, and in the gym.

“My goals may have shifted but I still feel as motivated as ever.”

Ethan’s story to get big-screen premieres

It was quite a journey that took Ethan and his team to the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The teenager was joined by director Martyn Robertson, his surgeon Gordon Mackay, and Tartan Army member Stephen Collier.

Make it to Munich will be showcased at several premieres in the north of Scotland.

And some Scottish sporting greats will be in attendance at the events.

Dates and special guests include:

Caley Thistle legend Barry Wilson in Inverness on the May 23

Aberdeen hero Andy Considine at Barn Arts in Banchory on May 28

Huntly FC Chairman Gordon Carter at No 30 Cinema in Huntly on June 5

The Open Championship-winning golfer Paul Lawrie in Ellon at Victoria Hall on June 8

Ethan is looking forward to the events.

“I’m an Aberdeen fan, so it’ll be really cool to see Andy Considine,” he said.

“But I can’t wait to share the stage with them all.

“The Ellon one will be massive, as I’ll have all my friends and family there.”

The documentary is even better than I thought

Ethan added: “I knew the documentary would be good.

“But I didn’t realise it would be quite as good as this.

“It’s really interesting to experience the filming of everything and then seeing the final product.

“I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out.

Despite Scotland losing 5-1 on the day, Ethan had a great time in Munich.

He said: “Obviously the football wasn’t a great result, but the response from the fans to me at Marienplatz and the general atmosphere on the day was unbelievable.”

Make it to Munich will be shown at select cinemas around Scotland and England.