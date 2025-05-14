In pictures: The abandoned Bridge of Don buildings that have business owners living in fear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: The abandoned Bridge of Don buildings that have business owners living in fear

With the site now vacant for the past 10 years, it has become a magnet for antisocial behaviour and vandals.

By Chris Cromar
Abandoned Bridge of Don buildings.
The buildings have been badly vandalised. Image: DC Thomson.

Businesses in an Aberdeen industrial park say they are living in fear of being targeted by vandals.

The problem relates to a pair of long-abandoned buildings on the Bridge of Don Industrial Estate that are increasingly attracting antisocial behaviour.

And The Press and Journal has been told it is spreading to surrounding businesses who say they too have become targets.

The boss of one used car dealership told us they are increasingly feeling the effects of the actions of vandals.

Over the past year, Murison Commercials – which is located at Greenhole Place – has found a “quite a number” of its vehicles damaged.

Abandoned Bridge of Don buildings.
Vandals have broken into buildings on the industrial estate. Image: DC Thomson.

“We are the only renter left on Greenhole Park, where we pay for the rent of a dozen parking spaces,” general manager Barry Smith told The Press and Journal.

Abandoned Bridge of Don buildings.
Broken glass is strewn over the ground. Image: DC Thomson.

The properties on Greenhole Park have been empty for the past 10 years and have had a number of past uses.

One was most recently home to the Destiny Church, though it has long vacated the premises.

Abandoned Bridge of Don buildings.
The building is no longer advertised for rent. Image: DC Thomson.

After the church left the site, it was put up for rent, but the “flexible business accommodation” has been unable to find any takers.

Abandoned Bridge of Don buildings.
The old car showroom has also been abandoned. Image: DC Thomson.

The building next to it was once rented by Murison, for use as a car showroom, but is also seeking new tenants.

Abandoned Bridge of Don buildings.
The building has been graffitied. Image: DC Thomson.

What has happened to the units since tenants left?

With the buildings vacant for a decade, their condition has suffered.

And they have been daubed with graffiti and had windows smashed in the time they have been without occupants.

Abandoned Bridge of Don buildings.
It has deteriorated a lot since April 2023. Image: Google Maps.

The P&J visited the site and was met with broken windows and smashed glass.

Within the building closest to the Parkway, the ceiling can be seen coming down in many places.

Abandoned Bridge of Don buildings.
The roof has been tampered with. Image: DC Thomson.

Thieves and vandals have been inside

A source said that copper had been ripped out by thieves.

Online footage last month showed a number of youths – including one with a plank of wood – running through the grounds of the abandoned building before making their way inside.

Abandoned Bridge of Don buildings.
Some office furniture remains on site. Image: DC Thomson.

Who owns the units?

The units are owned by Thistle Investments, whose registered address is in the North Anderson Drive area of the city.

A source close to the company said the firm’s owner is currently overseas.

Abandoned Bridge of Don buildings.
A number of businesses have called the premises home over the years, but they have been empty for some time. Image: DC Thomson.

They added that he has become “exhausted” by the whole process of attempting to find new tenants.

Abandoned Bridge of Don buildings.
The buildings are becoming a magnet for vandals. Image: DC Thomson.

Despite the acts of vandalism – and video footage – Police Scotland said it has not received any reports of incidents at the premises.

