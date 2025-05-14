In pictures: The abandoned Bridge of Don buildings that have business owners living in fear

Businesses in an Aberdeen industrial park say they are living in fear of being targeted by vandals.

The problem relates to a pair of long-abandoned buildings on the Bridge of Don Industrial Estate that are increasingly attracting antisocial behaviour.

And The Press and Journal has been told it is spreading to surrounding businesses who say they too have become targets.

The boss of one used car dealership told us they are increasingly feeling the effects of the actions of vandals.

Over the past year, Murison Commercials – which is located at Greenhole Place – has found a “quite a number” of its vehicles damaged.

“We are the only renter left on Greenhole Park, where we pay for the rent of a dozen parking spaces,” general manager Barry Smith told The Press and Journal.

The properties on Greenhole Park have been empty for the past 10 years and have had a number of past uses.

One was most recently home to the Destiny Church, though it has long vacated the premises.

After the church left the site, it was put up for rent, but the “flexible business accommodation” has been unable to find any takers.

The building next to it was once rented by Murison, for use as a car showroom, but is also seeking new tenants.

What has happened to the units since tenants left?

With the buildings vacant for a decade, their condition has suffered.

And they have been daubed with graffiti and had windows smashed in the time they have been without occupants.

The P&J visited the site and was met with broken windows and smashed glass.

Within the building closest to the Parkway, the ceiling can be seen coming down in many places.

Thieves and vandals have been inside

A source said that copper had been ripped out by thieves.

Online footage last month showed a number of youths – including one with a plank of wood – running through the grounds of the abandoned building before making their way inside.

Who owns the units?

The units are owned by Thistle Investments, whose registered address is in the North Anderson Drive area of the city.

A source close to the company said the firm’s owner is currently overseas.

They added that he has become “exhausted” by the whole process of attempting to find new tenants.

Despite the acts of vandalism – and video footage – Police Scotland said it has not received any reports of incidents at the premises.