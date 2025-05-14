Major Highland road closed following rural house fire

Fire crews battled to extinguish a house fire near the A861 road near Glenuig this afternoon.

The blaze broke out at about 10am on Wednesday at a rural semi-detached property.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they first received a call-out at 10.18am following reports of flames coming out of the windows of a house.

The fire service sent four appliances, including two from Fort William.

Crews were able to eventually extinguish the fire, with all crews leaving the scene by 6.15pm.

The property sits close to the A861 road, prompting police to close it to traffic.

A post to police social media said: “The A861 is closed at Glenuig, Lochailort, due to a fire.

“The closure is likely to last a number of hours to allow emergency services access.

“Motorists should avoid the area if possible.”

