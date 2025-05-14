200 objectors left out of Banchory windfarm inquiry due to ‘administration error’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

200 objectors left out of Banchory windfarm inquiry due to ‘administration error’

The new windfarm would include 16 colossal wind turbines measuring 656ft in height.

By Ross Hempseed
Hill of Fare windfarm proposal. Image: RES.
Hill of Fare windfarm proposal. Image: RES.

An administration error has been blamed for 200 objectors being left out of the windfarm inquiry near Banchory, it has been revealed.

The Hill of Fare windfarm would consist of 16 wind turbines measuring 656ft, towering over the Aberdeenshire countryside.

The project proposed by RES has been met with fierce opposition, including from Aberdeenshire Council.

Developers argued the proposal could bring a £156 million economic boost to the area and create more than 200 jobs.

Councillors unanimously voted down the plans in October 2024.

However, the decision will ultimately lie with the Scottish Government, once the plans face a public inquiry.

More than 1,000 objections have been lodged against the plans since they were unveiled back in 2023.

It has now been revealed that 200 objectors were left out of an inquiry into the project.

200 residents left out of windfarm inquiry due to admin blunder

A Public Local Inquiry will take place at the town hall from September 1 to 13 ahead of the government’s decision.

There, community councils, campaigners and residents will be able to give evidence.

The deadline to participate is in just two days’ time, but due to an “administration error”, 200 objectors were not notified.

This was confirmed through correspondence between local MSP Alexander Burnett and Scotland’s energy minister Gillian Martin.

In a letter seen by The Press and Journal, Ms Martin said: “I am advised that this was an administration error which arose due to the high volume of representations received.

“Although the situation was unfortunate, my officials have informed me that it was quickly resolved and all of the 200 individuals were given the opportunity to participate in the public inquiry if they so wished.”

Alexander Burnett MSP at the Hill of Fare site. Image: Supplied.

Mr Burnett called it a “major oversight”.

He added: “The department responsible should extend the window for submission to the PLI by another few weeks at least, so all of the respondents who were left out have a chance to attend and present if necessary.

“Now there is a critical opportunity to intervene on the Scottish Government’s determination.

“Between the petition, a thousand-plus objections and now spoken evidence to be heard by the Scottish Government’s reporter, this may be the best time to get involved.”

Read more about the Hill of Fare windfarm

Conversation