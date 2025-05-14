200 objectors left out of Banchory windfarm inquiry due to ‘administration error’

An administration error has been blamed for 200 objectors being left out of the windfarm inquiry near Banchory, it has been revealed.

The Hill of Fare windfarm would consist of 16 wind turbines measuring 656ft, towering over the Aberdeenshire countryside.

The project proposed by RES has been met with fierce opposition, including from Aberdeenshire Council.

Developers argued the proposal could bring a £156 million economic boost to the area and create more than 200 jobs.

Councillors unanimously voted down the plans in October 2024.

However, the decision will ultimately lie with the Scottish Government, once the plans face a public inquiry.

More than 1,000 objections have been lodged against the plans since they were unveiled back in 2023.

It has now been revealed that 200 objectors were left out of an inquiry into the project.

200 residents left out of windfarm inquiry due to admin blunder

A Public Local Inquiry will take place at the town hall from September 1 to 13 ahead of the government’s decision.

There, community councils, campaigners and residents will be able to give evidence.

The deadline to participate is in just two days’ time, but due to an “administration error”, 200 objectors were not notified.

This was confirmed through correspondence between local MSP Alexander Burnett and Scotland’s energy minister Gillian Martin.

In a letter seen by The Press and Journal, Ms Martin said: “I am advised that this was an administration error which arose due to the high volume of representations received.

“Although the situation was unfortunate, my officials have informed me that it was quickly resolved and all of the 200 individuals were given the opportunity to participate in the public inquiry if they so wished.”

Mr Burnett called it a “major oversight”.

He added: “The department responsible should extend the window for submission to the PLI by another few weeks at least, so all of the respondents who were left out have a chance to attend and present if necessary.

“Now there is a critical opportunity to intervene on the Scottish Government’s determination.

“Between the petition, a thousand-plus objections and now spoken evidence to be heard by the Scottish Government’s reporter, this may be the best time to get involved.”

