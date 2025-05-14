Would you charter a private helicopter to Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup Final at Hampden?

With Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup Final tickets completely sold out – trains, buses and roads to Glasgow are set to be pushed to the limit on May 24.

Facing the stress of getting to Hampden Park, it might push some Dons fans to get creative in their travel plans to Scotland’s spiritual home of football.

And with packed trains and gridlocked roads all expected – it might make some football fans wish they could fly to the all-important cup clash with Celtic.

But, can you?

That’s where PDG Aviation Services come in – offering Dons fans the chance to be taken to the cup final in style.

They offer commercial flights from Aberdeen Airport to Glasgow 365 days a year – including on the day of the match.

They are no strangers to sport either, being previously called in for ‘Super Saturday’ in 2018.

On that day, they were tasked with delivering the Scottish League One trophy to winners Ayr United at short notice following a final day decider with Raith Rovers.

They have also been involved with the PGA to assist in the Ryder Cup and with various horse racing events in Scotland.

But, is it really a viable option for Aberdeen fans in a hurry to get to Glasgow?

We asked PDG sales manager Duncan McDonald, 57, everything about the alternative mode of travel for the big day.

What helicopter would we be flying to the cup final in?

We were told that fans could be lifted to the game in an Airbus G-BYZA.

The helicopter can carry up to eight passengers, and can take off from the majority of helipads in the country.

What is the route?

With the helicopter unable to land at or in the vicinity of Hampden, passengers will be dropped at the nearest heliport.

The nearest port is in Govan, with the second nearest being at Glasgow Airport in Paisley.

How much would an Aberdeen cup final helicopter cost?

We asked how much it would cost to take three friends to the final on the day of the match.

PDG estimates quoted us £7,500 in total to take us down to the game.

Duncan said the price would vary depending on where people were taking off from, where they were landing and how many passengers there were.

Has anyone else chartered it?

No Dons fans have yet taken up the option to fly to the match, although “there is still time.”

Fans of the club have flown to previous finals as well as to golf and racing events.

You may also like…

Meanwhile, 1990 Scottish Cup hero Hans Gillhaus has revealed why he missed his Reds Hall of Fame induction in January.

The Press and Journal has revealed plans for the Dutch icon to get up on stage alongside cup-winning skipper Alex McLeish, as well as ex-strike partner Charlie Nicholas, goalkeeping compatriot Theo Snelders and winning penalty scorer Brian Irvine next Thursday.