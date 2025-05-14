Would you charter a private helicopter to Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup Final at Hampden?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Would you charter a private helicopter to Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup Final at Hampden?

Aviation experts PDG Helicopters lift the lid on price, logistics and time you could save by flying to Hampden.

By Graham Fleming
Would you charter a private helicopter to the game? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Would you charter a private helicopter to the game? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

With Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup Final tickets completely sold out – trains, buses and roads to Glasgow are set to be pushed to the limit on May 24.

Facing the stress of getting to Hampden Park, it might push some Dons fans to get creative in their travel plans to Scotland’s spiritual home of football.

And with packed trains and gridlocked roads all expected –  it might make some football fans wish they could fly to the all-important cup clash with Celtic.

But, can you?

That’s where PDG Aviation Services come in – offering Dons fans the chance to be taken to the cup final in style.

Would you charter this helicopter to the game? Image: PDG Helicopters

They offer commercial flights from Aberdeen Airport to Glasgow 365 days a year – including on the day of the match.

They are no strangers to sport either, being previously called in for ‘Super Saturday’ in 2018.

On that day, they were tasked with delivering the Scottish League One trophy to winners Ayr United at short notice following a final day decider with Raith Rovers.

They have also been involved with the PGA to assist in the Ryder Cup and with various horse racing events in Scotland.

But, is it really a viable option for Aberdeen fans in a hurry to get to Glasgow?

We asked PDG sales manager Duncan McDonald, 57, everything about the alternative mode of travel for the big day.

What helicopter would we be flying to the cup final in?

We were told that fans could be lifted to the game in an Airbus G-BYZA.

The helicopter can carry up to eight passengers, and can take off from the majority of helipads in the country.

What is the route?

With the helicopter unable to land at or in the vicinity of Hampden, passengers will be dropped at the nearest heliport.

The nearest port is in Govan, with the second nearest being at Glasgow Airport in Paisley.

How much would an Aberdeen cup final helicopter cost?

We asked how much it would cost to take three friends to the final on the day of the match.

PDG estimates quoted us £7,500 in total to take us down to the game.

Duncan said the price would vary depending on where people were taking off from, where they were landing and how many passengers there were.

Has anyone else chartered it?

No Dons fans have yet taken up the option to fly to the match, although “there is still time.”

Fans of the club have flown to previous finals as well as to golf and racing events.

You may also like…

Meanwhile, 1990 Scottish Cup hero Hans Gillhaus has revealed why he missed his Reds Hall of Fame induction in January.

The Press and Journal has revealed plans for the Dutch icon to get up on stage alongside cup-winning skipper Alex McLeish, as well as ex-strike partner Charlie Nicholas, goalkeeping compatriot Theo Snelders and winning penalty scorer Brian Irvine next Thursday.

Conversation