Crews work to extinguish major blaze at Balcas Energy in Invergordon

Balcas Energy has said an investigation into the fire is under way.

By Ena Saracevic
Crews extinguishing fire in Invergordon
Crews at the scene on Thursday morning. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a factory in Invergordon.

Emergency services were called to the fire at the Balcas Energy site in Invergordon at around 2.58pm on Wednesday.

At the height of the fire, nine appliances, a height vehicle and two specialist units were sent to the scene.

Crews have been working to extinguish the fire since yesterday. Image: George Finlayson.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said crews have come from “all over the Highlands” to assist in the effort.

As of 9.30am, two fire engines and a height appliance remain on the scene as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.

Smoke rising from the factory. Image: George Finlayson.

Balcas Energy say investigation into cause of fire is ‘now under way’

A spokesperson for Balcas Energy wrote on social media that they were ‘immensely grateful’ to the fire service.

They said: “We are immensely grateful to the fire crews from Invergordon and other nearby stations for their swift and professional response to the incident this afternoon at Balcas.

Crews are continuing to pour large amounts of water into the woodchip silos at the Balcas Energy site
Crews are continuing to pour large amounts of water into the woodchip silos at the Balcas Energy site. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“We also want to express our appreciation for the quick thinking and support of our own team throughout the situation, which helped ensure the safety of all personnel.

“An investigation into the cause of the incident is now under way, and it may take some time before we have a definitive outcome.

Balcas sign
The fire broke out at Balcas on Wednesday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Our on-site team is working diligently to return all operations to normal, and we do not anticipate any impact on customer deliveries, as we have contingency stocks in place and our second production facility in Enniskillen is fully operational.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

