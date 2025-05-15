Louis Theroux spotted in Aberdeen bar after Music Hall gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Louis Theroux spotted in Aberdeen bar after Music Hall gig

The documentary superstar enjoyed a tipple at a well-known Union Street watering hole.

By Graham Fleming
Louis Theroux pictured alongside Ryan Crighton and Moray Barber, right. Image: Supplied.
Louis Theroux pictured alongside Ryan Crighton and Moray Barber, right. Image: Supplied.

Documentary superstar Louis Theroux was spotted having a tipple at an Aberdeen bar last night.

Pictures have emerged of the award-winning filmmaker enjoying a drink at The Grill following his masterclass held yesterday evening.

The images show him and guests smiling into the camera.

The journalist and documentary-maker ordered a 25-year-old Glenfarclas and was mingling with punters at the Union Street pub.

Theroux enjoyed a tipple at The Grill with Dean Gowans. Image: Supplied

The visit followed Louis Theroux’s event held at the Aberdeen Music Hall – part of the Ultimate Masterclass Festival.

As part of the talk, he alongside interviewer Fiona Stalker, took 1,300 fans on a whistle-stop tour around his jaw-dropping telly career.

The star posed for a picture with Stuart and Yvonne Dunne. Image: Supplied.

Louis Theroux holds ‘captivating’ Aberdeen show

Our reviewer Ben Hendry was there at the event, where he described Theroux as a “effortlessly entertaining raconteur.”

He added that the Music Hall show held the audience “captivated” while occasionally throwing them into “roaring laughter.”

He covered cancel culture, Jimmy Savile, the far right, as well as giving his opinion on the city of Aberdeen itself.

The Masterclass Festival will also bring comedian and actor James Corden to Aberdeen tonight.

The Grill is a Union Street stalwart. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Grill is one of Aberdeen’s most cherished pubs – being over 150 years old.

It is famed for its collection of whiskies old and new – and celebrated its 150th birthday in 2020 with its own signature whisky.

It made headlines back in the 1970s after a protest was held outside the bar after its infamous ban on women – the dispute helped bring the issue of sex discrimination into the public eye, before it was outlawed two years later in 1975.

Read more about the The Grill’s history here.

You can also see our reporter’s review of the Louis Theroux masterclass by clicking here.

Conversation