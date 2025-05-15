Louis Theroux spotted in Aberdeen bar after Music Hall gig

Documentary superstar Louis Theroux was spotted having a tipple at an Aberdeen bar last night.

Pictures have emerged of the award-winning filmmaker enjoying a drink at The Grill following his masterclass held yesterday evening.

The images show him and guests smiling into the camera.

The journalist and documentary-maker ordered a 25-year-old Glenfarclas and was mingling with punters at the Union Street pub.

The visit followed Louis Theroux’s event held at the Aberdeen Music Hall – part of the Ultimate Masterclass Festival.

As part of the talk, he alongside interviewer Fiona Stalker, took 1,300 fans on a whistle-stop tour around his jaw-dropping telly career.

Louis Theroux holds ‘captivating’ Aberdeen show

Our reviewer Ben Hendry was there at the event, where he described Theroux as a “effortlessly entertaining raconteur.”

He added that the Music Hall show held the audience “captivated” while occasionally throwing them into “roaring laughter.”

He covered cancel culture, Jimmy Savile, the far right, as well as giving his opinion on the city of Aberdeen itself.

The Masterclass Festival will also bring comedian and actor James Corden to Aberdeen tonight.

The Grill is one of Aberdeen’s most cherished pubs – being over 150 years old.

It is famed for its collection of whiskies old and new – and celebrated its 150th birthday in 2020 with its own signature whisky.

It made headlines back in the 1970s after a protest was held outside the bar after its infamous ban on women – the dispute helped bring the issue of sex discrimination into the public eye, before it was outlawed two years later in 1975.

