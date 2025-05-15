Up to five cars damaged after crash in Aberdeen’s west end

A number of high-value cars were damaged after a vehicle crashed into them on a residential street in the west end of Aberdeen.

The incident took place on Desswood Place at around 4.30am on Friday, May 2.

It is believed that up to five parked cars were hit in the collision, including two Volvos and a Jaguar, with a neighbour saying that a “great deal” of damage was done.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 4.30am on Friday, May 2, we received a report of a car crashing into parked cars on Desswood Place, Aberdeen.

“Inquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.”