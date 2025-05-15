News Up to five cars damaged after crash in Aberdeen’s west end Police are investigating the incident. By Chris Cromar May 15 2025, 10:47 am May 15 2025, 10:47 am Share Up to five cars damaged after crash in Aberdeen’s west end Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6757493/cars-damaged-crash-aberdeen-west-end/ Copy Link 0 comment Damaged cars on the street after the incident. Image: Greg Sarab. A number of high-value cars were damaged after a vehicle crashed into them on a residential street in the west end of Aberdeen. The incident took place on Desswood Place at around 4.30am on Friday, May 2. It is believed that up to five parked cars were hit in the collision, including two Volvos and a Jaguar, with a neighbour saying that a “great deal” of damage was done. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 4.30am on Friday, May 2, we received a report of a car crashing into parked cars on Desswood Place, Aberdeen. “Inquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.”
