News Kingussie man, 36, reported missing Wez MacLeod left his home address in Kingussie before travelling to Perth on Tuesday. By Jamie Sinclair May 15 2025, 12:24 pm May 15 2025, 12:24 pm Wez MacLeod was last seen in Perth. Image: Police Scotland. Police are seeking assistance to locate a man who has been reported missing from Kingussie. Wez MacLeod, 36, left his home address in the town before travelling to Perth on Tuesday May 13. He was last spotted in the High Street area of Perth shortly after midnight on Thursday 15. Wez MacLeod was last seen in Perth. Image: Police Scotland. Wez, from Kingussie, is described as 6'2" tall with brown hair and a beard. When last seen he was wearing a black Superdry jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. He also has a Harris tweed cap and sunglasses. Police have emphasised the importance of tracing Wez, amid growing concern for his welfare. Anyone with information as to his current whereabouts is encouraged to contact Police Scotland, quoting PS-20250514-2344.
