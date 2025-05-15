A96 Union Bridge at Keith: More traffic misery as roadworks extended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A96 Union Bridge at Keith: More traffic misery as roadworks extended

Road operators Amey say the works are proving "extremely complex and challenging".

By Graham Fleming
The repair work has caused major disruption in Keith. Image: DC Thomson

Roadworks at Keith’s Union Bridge on the A96 have been hit with a lengthy delay with motorists facing two additional months of misery.

The works have already been ongoing for more than a year and were due to be completed this coming Sunday, May 18.

But road operator Amey has now confirmed they are now unlikely to be finished before July 25.

They do, however, hope to have the road reopened, with traffic management removed, by July 10.

The firm said the works were proving “extremely complex and challenging” and some issues had only become apparent after repairs began.

The bridge has been closed since July 21, 2024, after a landslide caused by heavy rainfall.

Highlands and Islands Conservative MSP Douglas Ross said the news was a “huge blow” to residents and businesses.

And he said the delay and issues discovered “begs the question” what Amy have been doing all this time.

Debris rolled down into the River Isla near Union Bridge on the A96 following a landslide. Image: Jasperimage

A spokesperson for Amey said: “As we have regularly emphasised, the work to restore the integrity of Union Bridge is extremely complex and challenging.

“We appreciate the frustration that such repair works can cause.

“And we want to thank road users and the local community for their patience.”

The spokesperson said there was “some slippage on our original programme” due to delays in accessing the site after SGN carried out emergency repairs to a gas main.

And they added that “additional checks” of the contractor’s temporary works design were required.

The need for those only emerged after repair works were underway.

A96 Union Bridge roadwork delay at Keith ‘a huge blow’

Conservative MSP Douglas Ross slammed the new delay, saying: “Residents and businesses in Keith will be astonished and angry.

“For almost a year there have been delays through the town.

“We were told that allowed advance works to be undertaken.

“For issues to only now be identified begs the question what Amey were doing for all this time.

Douglas Ross MSP slammed the new delay. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.

“The fact that the works may now take two months longer to complete is unacceptable.

“It is a huge blow to businesses and residents in the town.

“They have suffered as a result of these works for too long.

“Amey now need to urgently explain why Keith residents and businesses have been left in the dark for so long.

“They must be upfront and honest about this delay and what they will do to prevent any further slippage with these works.”

