A96 Union Bridge at Keith: More traffic misery as roadworks extended

Roadworks at Keith’s Union Bridge on the A96 have been hit with a lengthy delay with motorists facing two additional months of misery.

The works have already been ongoing for more than a year and were due to be completed this coming Sunday, May 18.

But road operator Amey has now confirmed they are now unlikely to be finished before July 25.

They do, however, hope to have the road reopened, with traffic management removed, by July 10.

The firm said the works were proving “extremely complex and challenging” and some issues had only become apparent after repairs began.

The bridge has been closed since July 21, 2024, after a landslide caused by heavy rainfall.

Highlands and Islands Conservative MSP Douglas Ross said the news was a “huge blow” to residents and businesses.

And he said the delay and issues discovered “begs the question” what Amy have been doing all this time.

A spokesperson for Amey said: “As we have regularly emphasised, the work to restore the integrity of Union Bridge is extremely complex and challenging.

“We appreciate the frustration that such repair works can cause.

“And we want to thank road users and the local community for their patience.”

The spokesperson said there was “some slippage on our original programme” due to delays in accessing the site after SGN carried out emergency repairs to a gas main.

And they added that “additional checks” of the contractor’s temporary works design were required.

The need for those only emerged after repair works were underway.

A96 Union Bridge roadwork delay at Keith ‘a huge blow’

Conservative MSP Douglas Ross slammed the new delay, saying: “Residents and businesses in Keith will be astonished and angry.

“For almost a year there have been delays through the town.

“We were told that allowed advance works to be undertaken.

“For issues to only now be identified begs the question what Amey were doing for all this time.

“The fact that the works may now take two months longer to complete is unacceptable.

“It is a huge blow to businesses and residents in the town.

“They have suffered as a result of these works for too long.

“Amey now need to urgently explain why Keith residents and businesses have been left in the dark for so long.

“They must be upfront and honest about this delay and what they will do to prevent any further slippage with these works.”