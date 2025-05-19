GALLERY: Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride through Aberdeen in support of men’s health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride through Aberdeen in support of men’s health

Dapper riders on classic and vintage motorcycles took to the streets of Aberdeen for the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, raising funds and awareness for men’s health through the global charity event.

Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride. Picture by Jasperimage
Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride. Picture by Jasperimage
By Katherine Ferries

Hundreds of riders gathered at Fyvie Castle on Sunday, May 18 for the annual Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

The ride set off at 10:30 am, following a scenic route through Oldmeldrum and Kingseat before heading into Aberdeen. Spectators lined the esplanade to catch a glimpse as the procession passed by, before riders arrived at Shirlaws around 1:30 pm for a post-ride BBQ.

Participants dressed in their finest attire and rode classic or vintage-inspired motorcycles as part of a global effort to support prostate cancer research and men’s mental health initiatives. This year’s event was one of many held worldwide, with over 120,000 riders taking part across 1,000 cities.

Now in its 14th year, the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride continued its mission to unite communities in style while supporting a vital cause.

Photographer Brian Smith was there for The Press & Journal to capture all the action.

Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.
Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.

