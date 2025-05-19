GALLERY: Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride through Aberdeen in support of men’s health

Hundreds of riders gathered at Fyvie Castle on Sunday, May 18 for the annual Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

The ride set off at 10:30 am, following a scenic route through Oldmeldrum and Kingseat before heading into Aberdeen. Spectators lined the esplanade to catch a glimpse as the procession passed by, before riders arrived at Shirlaws around 1:30 pm for a post-ride BBQ.

Participants dressed in their finest attire and rode classic or vintage-inspired motorcycles as part of a global effort to support prostate cancer research and men’s mental health initiatives. This year’s event was one of many held worldwide, with over 120,000 riders taking part across 1,000 cities.

Now in its 14th year, the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride continued its mission to unite communities in style while supporting a vital cause.

Photographer Brian Smith was there for The Press & Journal to capture all the action.