The Original Factory Shop in Peterhead to close next month

The Original Factory Shop in Peterhead will close next month, and the unit is already listed for rent.

The retailer has made a real push on north-east high streets over the past few years, opening in towns such as Fraserburgh, Buckie, Nairn, Inverness and Stonehaven.

It is known for its varied range of discounted products, including clothing, cleaning supplies, travel items and beauty products.

However, it has now been confirmed the retailer is to close its Peterhead store within the coming weeks.

A store colleague told The Press and Journal the store would likely close some time in June.

The retail unit, once the former M&Co store located on Errol Street, has already been listed for rent by TSA Property Consultants.

A “to let” sign has also been placed above the store, which opened within the past two years.

It comes after the Invergordon branch closed its doors to customers in February.

The Original Factory Shop has been contacted for comment.