GALLERY: Really Muddy Aberdeen challenge brings mud, fun and fitness

Brave participants took part in the Really Muddy Aberdeen event at Castle Fraser on Sunday.

This event was open to all who love fitness and getting muddy. The event included races for kids and adults around the grounds of Castle Fraser.

All the courses contained similar challenges, such as going over fallen trees, climbing over and through muddy marshes and bogs. Despite the challenges, there were plenty of smiles and laughs from all participants.

The organisers, MacTuff Events, always have fun events on, so if you missed this one, click here to check out more of their events.

Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture all the action.