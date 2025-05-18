GALLERY: Really Muddy Aberdeen challenge brings mud, fun and fitness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Really Muddy Aberdeen challenge brings mud, fun and fitness

Really Muddy Aberdeen participants got stuck into the muddy and challenging course at Castle Fraser this Sunday.

Callum Nickel, Alana Nickel, Atticus Thorsson, Arro Thorsson and Thomas Gullan after their muddy 5K run. Image: Ethan Williams
Callum Nickel, Alana Nickel, Atticus Thorsson, Arro Thorsson and Thomas Gullan after their muddy 5K run. Image: Ethan Williams
By Emma Grady & Gemma Bibby

Brave participants took part in the Really Muddy Aberdeen event at Castle Fraser on Sunday.

This event was open to all who love fitness and getting muddy. The event included races for kids and adults around the grounds of Castle Fraser.

All the courses contained similar challenges, such as going over fallen trees, climbing over and through muddy marshes and bogs. Despite the challenges, there were plenty of smiles and laughs from all participants.

The organisers, MacTuff Events, always have fun events on, so if you missed this one, click here to check out more of their events.

Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture all the action.

10K Runners.  Image: Ethan Williams
5K Runners. Image: Ethan Williams
10K Runners. Image: Ethan Williams
10K Runners. Image: Ethan Williams
10K Runners go over the hay bales. Image: Ethan Williams
10K Runners go over the hay bales. Image: Ethan Williams
5K Runners. Image: Ethan Williams
A helping hand! Image: Ethan Williams
Kids 3K runners. Image: Ethan Williams
Mixed Runners. Image: Ethan Williams
Kids 3K runners. Image: Ethan Williams
Mixed Runners. Image: Ethan Williams
Runners in the mud. Image: Ethan Williams
Helping each other out of the mud. Image: Ethan Williams
Runners in the mud. Image: Ethan Williams
3K runners. Image: Ethan Williams
5K Runners. Image: Ethan Williams
Over the hay bales! Image: Ethan Williams
Alan O’Niel and Jessica after their 5K run. Image: Ethan Williams
Jude, Fiona and Noah Gray after their 5K run. Image: Ethan Williams
Caroline and Lucy after their 5K run. Image: Ethan Williams
Sarah and Jamie Williamson, and Shona and Lewis Hume after their 3K run. Image: Ethan Williams
Ellis Forsaw, Paulina Ruszniak and Logan Forsaw after their 10K run. Image: Ethan Williams
A very muddy runner! Image: Ethan Williams
A happy group after completing their run. Image: Ethan Williams
Hugh Asher after his 10K run. Image: Ethan Williams

