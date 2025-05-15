Bidding closes at over £500k for Inn at the Park in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Bidding closes at over £500k for Inn at the Park in Aberdeen

The 11 bedroom hotel was up for sale at an online auction.

By Chris Cromar
Inn at the Park.
Inn at the Park is located near Duthie Park. Image: Future Property Auctions.

Bidding on a popular 11-bedroom hotel in the Ferryhill area of Aberdeen closed at £502,000 today.

Inn at the Park, which is located in Deemount Terrace, attracted eight bidders in an online auction.

It was described as an “amazing lifestyle business opportunity” for its potential new owners by auctioneers Future Property Auctions.

Inn at the Park.
The hotel is located in the Ferryhill area of Aberdeen. Image: Future Property Auctions.

With a turnover of £1 million, it was described as a “rare investment opportunity” and is located next to one of the city’s favourite attractions, Duthie Park.

As well as its 11 en suite bedrooms, the hotel also includes a bar, a lounge and restaurant, and a function room that can hold up to 100 people.

Inn at the Park.
Inn at the Park has two beer gardens. Image: Future Property Auctions.

There is also a large rear beer garden, with a smaller one located to the front of the property.

“Beautifully presented well throughout”, Inn at the Park is currently part-time family run, so it has the potential to increase trade.

Inn at the Park.
It has 11 en suite bedrooms. Image: Future Property Auctions.

As well as Duthie Park, it is also located close to the banks of the River Dee, Aberdeen railway station, Union Square and the city centre, and is only a short drive from Royal Deeside.

Inn at the Park.
The bar, lounge and restaurant is included in the sale. Image: Future Property Auctions.

The property was last put up for sale in late 2016, with offers in the excess of £550k being sought.

Conversation