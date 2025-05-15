News Bidding closes at over £500k for Inn at the Park in Aberdeen The 11 bedroom hotel was up for sale at an online auction. By Chris Cromar May 15 2025, 2:13 pm May 15 2025, 2:13 pm Share Bidding closes at over £500k for Inn at the Park in Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6757945/inn-at-the-park-aberdeen-auction/ Copy Link 0 comment Inn at the Park is located near Duthie Park. Image: Future Property Auctions. Bidding on a popular 11-bedroom hotel in the Ferryhill area of Aberdeen closed at £502,000 today. Inn at the Park, which is located in Deemount Terrace, attracted eight bidders in an online auction. It was described as an “amazing lifestyle business opportunity” for its potential new owners by auctioneers Future Property Auctions. The hotel is located in the Ferryhill area of Aberdeen. Image: Future Property Auctions. With a turnover of £1 million, it was described as a “rare investment opportunity” and is located next to one of the city’s favourite attractions, Duthie Park. As well as its 11 en suite bedrooms, the hotel also includes a bar, a lounge and restaurant, and a function room that can hold up to 100 people. Inn at the Park has two beer gardens. Image: Future Property Auctions. There is also a large rear beer garden, with a smaller one located to the front of the property. “Beautifully presented well throughout”, Inn at the Park is currently part-time family run, so it has the potential to increase trade. It has 11 en suite bedrooms. Image: Future Property Auctions. As well as Duthie Park, it is also located close to the banks of the River Dee, Aberdeen railway station, Union Square and the city centre, and is only a short drive from Royal Deeside. The bar, lounge and restaurant is included in the sale. Image: Future Property Auctions. The property was last put up for sale in late 2016, with offers in the excess of £550k being sought.
