Bidding closes at over £500k for Inn at the Park in Aberdeen

Bidding on a popular 11-bedroom hotel in the Ferryhill area of Aberdeen closed at £502,000 today.

Inn at the Park, which is located in Deemount Terrace, attracted eight bidders in an online auction.

It was described as an “amazing lifestyle business opportunity” for its potential new owners by auctioneers Future Property Auctions.

With a turnover of £1 million, it was described as a “rare investment opportunity” and is located next to one of the city’s favourite attractions, Duthie Park.

As well as its 11 en suite bedrooms, the hotel also includes a bar, a lounge and restaurant, and a function room that can hold up to 100 people.

There is also a large rear beer garden, with a smaller one located to the front of the property.

“Beautifully presented well throughout”, Inn at the Park is currently part-time family run, so it has the potential to increase trade.

As well as Duthie Park, it is also located close to the banks of the River Dee, Aberdeen railway station, Union Square and the city centre, and is only a short drive from Royal Deeside.

The property was last put up for sale in late 2016, with offers in the excess of £550k being sought.